Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 4-5 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

A non-injury collision was reported on No. 6 Road and Thrall Road.

A non-injury collision was reported on state Route 970.

A non-injury collision involving a Chevy pickup and a Toyota pickup was reported on East University Way and North Chestnut Street.

A theft was reported on West Banti Road.

Two small terriers were walking eastbound on South Ruby Street and East Tacoma Avenue.

A red Honda Civic reportedly crashed into a light pole on East University Way on either Saturday or Sunday.

Someone reportedly drove into a fence on South Railroad Avenue and then left the scene. Some of the bumper of the vehicle was left behind.

A small, tan pickup reportedly was in a ditch off of South Railroad Avenue.

A hit and run was reported on Tom Wright Road near Cle Elum.

A collision was reported on South Canyon Road and Interstate 90.

A vehicle was reported in a ditch off of Canyon Road and Ringer Loop.

Two residents reportedly walked by the reporting party and into their room on North Chestnut Street. They smelled of marijuana. The reporting part said hello and they said hello back.

A large branch was reported in the roadway on Casassa Road near Cle Elum.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 4-5 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

No fire calls were reported during this time period.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Jan. 4-5 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

A 32-year-old Easton man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.