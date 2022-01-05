Jan. 5 blotter: Multiple non-injury collisions Jan 5, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PoliceKittcom received the following calls on Jan. 4-5 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):A non-injury collision was reported on No. 6 Road and Thrall Road. A non-injury collision was reported on state Route 970.A non-injury collision involving a Chevy pickup and a Toyota pickup was reported on East University Way and North Chestnut Street.A theft was reported on West Banti Road.Two small terriers were walking eastbound on South Ruby Street and East Tacoma Avenue.A red Honda Civic reportedly crashed into a light pole on East University Way on either Saturday or Sunday.Someone reportedly drove into a fence on South Railroad Avenue and then left the scene. Some of the bumper of the vehicle was left behind.A small, tan pickup reportedly was in a ditch off of South Railroad Avenue.A hit and run was reported on Tom Wright Road near Cle Elum. A collision was reported on South Canyon Road and Interstate 90.A vehicle was reported in a ditch off of Canyon Road and Ringer Loop.Two residents reportedly walked by the reporting party and into their room on North Chestnut Street. They smelled of marijuana. The reporting part said hello and they said hello back.A large branch was reported in the roadway on Casassa Road near Cle Elum.FireKittcom received the following calls on Jan. 4-5 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):No fire calls were reported during this time period.ArrestsThe following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Jan. 4-5 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):A 32-year-old Easton man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesOne in Four Americans Plans a Mental Health New Year's Resolution for 2022TOP 10- No. 1- Fentanyl overdose deaths put community on edgeJan. 3 blotter: Ice skating on Naneum PondGallery One executive director Monica Miller selected as the Daily Record Person of the YearEllensburg and Cle Elum-Roslyn basketball boys, Bulldog girls rolling into new yearMarjory Helgeson has seen a lot of changes over the past centuryCare Connect provides aid to people in quarantineDec. 29 blotterCWU Police add Tesla patrol car to fleetDec. 27 blotter: Elk harassment Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter