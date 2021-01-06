Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 5-6 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n Graffiti was reported on a fence as well as the city garage on West 15th Avenue.
n The railroad crossing arms reportedly were not working correctly on Charter Road and Hartwig Boulevard.
n A non-injury collision was reported on Canyon Road and East Berry Road.
n Graffiti was reported on West Cascade Court.
n Two sleeping bags reportedly were being stored in Rotary Pavilion in downtown Ellensburg.
n A 2007 Ford Escape reportedly was stolen on East Railroad Street.
n A chocolate Lab with a Dukes of Hazard collar was reported near the John Wayne Trail in South Cle Elum.
n The reporting party believed oil had been spilled in a stream near West Fifth Avenue and North Railroad Avenue.
n A black Xterra reportedly hit a barrier on Interstate 90 near Easton.
n A non-injury collision involving two pickups was reported on West University Way and Reecer Creek Road.
n The smell of marijuana was reported in a room in a building on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
n A large pothole was reported in the roadway on West First Street and Pine Street in Cle Elum.
n A 2003 Honda Accord reportedly went through a fence on South Pfenning Road.
n A female reportedly came to the door of a residence on Ellensburg Ranches Road, the first time to look for a dog and the second time to say she had lost some jewelry.
n A large amount of water reportedly was rolling down Capitol Avenue and southbound on Main Street.
n A burn pile on the ground, not in a pit, was reported on East Berry Road.
n A chimney fire was reported on East First Avenue in Kittitas.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Jan. 5-6 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 29-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/hit and run unattended, cyberstalking and there counts failure to appear/harassment. Bail $35,000.