Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 5-6 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n Graffiti was reported on a fence as well as the city garage on West 15th Avenue.

n The railroad crossing arms reportedly were not working correctly on Charter Road and Hartwig Boulevard.

n A non-injury collision was reported on Canyon Road and East Berry Road.

n Graffiti was reported on West Cascade Court.

n Two sleeping bags reportedly were being stored in Rotary Pavilion in downtown Ellensburg.

n A 2007 Ford Escape reportedly was stolen on East Railroad Street.

n A chocolate Lab with a Dukes of Hazard collar was reported near the John Wayne Trail in South Cle Elum.

n The reporting party believed oil had been spilled in a stream near West Fifth Avenue and North Railroad Avenue.

n A black Xterra reportedly hit a barrier on Interstate 90 near Easton.

n A non-injury collision involving two pickups was reported on West University Way and Reecer Creek Road.

n The smell of marijuana was reported in a room in a building on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.

n A large pothole was reported in the roadway on West First Street and Pine Street in Cle Elum.

n A 2003 Honda Accord reportedly went through a fence on South Pfenning Road.

n A female reportedly came to the door of a residence on Ellensburg Ranches Road, the first time to look for a dog and the second time to say she had lost some jewelry.

n A large amount of water reportedly was rolling down Capitol Avenue and southbound on Main Street.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 5-6 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A burn pile on the ground, not in a pit, was reported on East Berry Road.

n A chimney fire was reported on East First Avenue in Kittitas.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Jan. 5-6 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 29-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/hit and run unattended, cyberstalking and there counts failure to appear/harassment. Bail $35,000.

Tags

Comments

