A Audi reportedly was in a ditch off of Sorenson Road and Hamilton Road. A semi reportedly missed a turn and was blocking both lanes of Thrall Road at Cleman Road.A non-injury collision was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 87.An older black Lab reportedly was in the middle of the roadway on South Thorp Highway.A single cow reportedly was loose in the roadway on No. 81 Road and Vantage Highway.An assault was reported on state Route 903.A Ford Ranger reportedly was in a ditch off of Howard Road and state Route 978.A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on West 11th Avenue.Mail theft was reported on Second Street in Cle Elum.A non-injury collision was reported on North Dolarway Road and West University Way.A stop sign was reported down at East Spokane Avenue and South Willow Street. A theft was reported on Chestnut Street.A vehicle reportedly slid into a ditch off of West Dry Creek Road and state Route 97.The railroad crossing arms reportedly were malfunctioning on Golf Course Road.A tree reportedly was down and blocking the roadway on Westside Road and Canyon Heights.FireKittcom received the following calls on Jan. 5-6 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):No fire calls were reported during this time period.ArrestsThe following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Jan. 5-6 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):A 57-year-old Snohomish man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated. Bail $1,000.A 65-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for violation of a no contact/protection order. No bail.A 37-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for delivery to ineligible persons. No bail.A 32-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for violation of a no contact/protection order. No bail. 