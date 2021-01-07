Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 6-7 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n An older woman with a camo umbrella, wearing a black jacket and blue jeans reportedly was standing partially in the roadway hitchhiking on West First Street in Cle Elum.
n A brown and white cow with no tags reportedly was loose between No. 6 Road and Matthews Road.
n Maintenance tools reportedly were taken by a guest at a hotel on West Davis Street in Cle Elum.
n The passenger-side window of a 2016 Ford Focus reportedly was broken out on state Route 821, milepost 22.
n The tires of a 2000 Volkswagen Golf parked on Notcho Lane reportedly were slashed.
n Two cattle hides and remains reportedly were found off the roadway on Elk Heights Road near Cle Elum.
n An aggressive pitbull reportedly was running loose on Glen Drive.
n Subjects in multiple vehicles reportedly were racing at a high rate of speed on East Seattle Avenue.
n Books were reported stolen on North Ruby Street.
n A 2012 Chevy Suburban reportedly was hit by a Ford Focus in the roundabout on West University Way.
n A theft was reported on North Pearl Street.
n A shed reportedly was spray painted on West Ninth Avenue.
n A loud boom reportedly came from a trailer in the area of White Road and Airport Road in Cle Elum.
n A vehicle reportedly was in a ditch off of Timber Trail.
n A dog reportedly was at large on South Main Street.
Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 6-7 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n Subjects reportedly were burning a mattress in a front yard on Westside Road.
n An outside fire was reported on Bar 14 Road.
n An outside fire was reported on Rocky River Road.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Jan. 6-7 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 57-year-old Easton man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for hit and run, attempt to elude and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device. No bail.
n A 44-year-old Sequim woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for violation of the uniform controlled substances act, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing a public servant. No bail.