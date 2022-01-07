Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 6-7 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

A white pickup reportedly was stuck in a snowbank on Reecer Creek Road.

A non-injury collision involving 2013 Ford Edge and a snowplow was reported on Pelton Avenue in Easton.

A Chevy pickup reportedly was in a ditch off of Thorp Cemetery Road.

A non-injury collision was reported at the west Interstate-90 interchange.

Powerlines reportedly were down causing a power outage on West Dolarway Road.

Two vehicles reportedly were off the roadway on Howard Road and state Route 97.

A white Nissan Frontier crew cab reportedly was in a ditch off of Nanum Road and Rader Road.

A vehicle reportedly was in a ditch off of Gail Road and East Bender Road.

A man reportedly attempted to knock down a snow berm on Madison Avenue in Cle Elum by driving a white pickup at a high rate of speed. The vehicle became high-centered.

A silver Ford F350 reportedly was in a ditch off of Reecer Creek Road.

The reporting party advised they’d never seen this much snow and were concerned they’d run out of food on Thorp Highway.

A Nissan Altima reportedly was stuck in the snow on Vantage Highway.

A subject reportedly was urinating on the mailbox in front of the Post Office on East Third Avenue.

Fireworks were reported on North Brick Road and East Skyline Drive.

A man, who had possibly been drinking, was sitting in the middle of the roadway on West Arizona Avenue and North First Street in Roslyn,

A truck reportedly hit a traffic light and then left the scene at West Fifth Avenue and North Main Street. The stoplight was torn off the post.

Two snowshoers reportedly were walking on the frozen Ganges Canal on the Central Washington University campus. They were warned of the dangers.

A burglary was reported on North Sprague Street.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 6-7 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

A powerline reportedly was on a tree and starting to catch fire on West Fourth Street in Cle Elum.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Dec. Jan. 6-7. (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

No arrests were reported during this time period.

