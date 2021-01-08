Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 7-8 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A string of 30 mailboxes on Woods and Steele Road reportedly was left open with no mail in them.
There was a report of an ongoing problem of vehicles being driven at a high speed on North Brick Road.
A vehicle driving with its lights off reported swerved and struck a vehicle on South Main Street and West Manitoba Avenue.
Two deer reportedly were running at large in a parking lot on East Mountain View Avenue.
A tall male and a short female reportedly were casing vehicles on West Lilac Way and North Delphine Street.
An older white GMA with plastic windows, a gas tank in the back and chains on tires reportedly was driving around with a large amber bright light for the past 40 minutes in the Crystal Springs SnoPark.
Horses reportedly were in the roadway on North Sixth Street and West Alaska Avenue in Roslyn.
A person reported an ongoing problem with being charged twice for multiple purchases at a business on West Third Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly was stuck in the snow at Speelyi Beach on Lake Cle Elum.
On a 911 hang-up call, the dispatcher called back and the man replied, “watching TV, call back later.”
Two males, parked in different locations, reportedly walked to each other and passes something between their hands and immediately left on West First Street in Cle Elum. The reporting party believed it was a drug exchange.
A horse was reported in a field on Airport Road in Cle Elum.
The reporting party’s Snapchat reportedly was hacked on intimate pictures of the reporting party posted on East Helena Street.
A black 16-foot flatbed trailer reportedly was stolen out of a back parking lot on East First Street sometime within the past two days.
A collision involving a vehicle and an elk was reported on Vantage Highway.
The reporting party’s Trump sign reportedly was spray-painted on Reecer Creek Road.
No fire calls were reported during this time period.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Jan. 7-8 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 34-year-old Bremerton man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear/possession of controlled substances, failure to appear/possession/use of drug paraphernalia. Bail $5,000.
A 40-year-old Gig Harbor man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.