Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 22-23 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n Deep, frozen slush was reported on Nelson Siding Road.

n A collision was reported on No. 6 Road.

n A car reportedly was egged on East Third Avenue.

n A red cow was reported in the roadway on Parke Creek Road and Prater Road.

n A Jeep Liberty was reported in a ditch off of Tjossem Road.

n A vehicle reportedly ran a stop sign on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.

n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on Firehouse Road and Bullfrog Road.

n A burglary was reported on Vantage Highway.

n A mini-van reportedly was blocking a crosswalk on North Sprague Street and East Fifth Avenue.

n A collision was reported on South Main Street.

n A vehicle prowl was reported on Forest Service Road 4315-113.

n A non-injury collision was reported on East 14th Avenue and North Alder Street.

n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on Upper Peoh Point Road.

n A non-injury collision involving a U.S. Postal truck was reported on state Route 903 in Ronald.

n A black and white dog, possibly with an injured leg, reportedly was running north bound on Naneum Road from Vantage Highway.

n A vehicle reportedly was in a ditch on Upper Peoh Point Road.

n There was a report of a man with a tan hood walking through the Central Washington University campus with marijuana in his hand.

n A burglary was reported on Railroad Street.

n There was a report of puppies in a Dodge Dakota on North Dolarway Road. The dogs were whimpering.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 22-23 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n No fire calls were reported in this time period.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Jan. 22-23 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 39-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear for first-degree trafficking stolen property. Bail $5,000.

n A 37-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to comply for fourth-degree assault. Bail $15,000.

