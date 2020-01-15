Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 14-15 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n Several dogs reportedly were outside barking on North Regal Street.
n A truck driver parked in lot on Dolarway Road for about an hour reportedly refused to leave when asked. The driver said he was parked because of Interstate 90 closure.
n There was a report of an ongoing problem with a vehicle striking a garage on Hungry Junction Road.
n A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported on North Wildcat Way and East University Way.
n A bicycle was reported stolen on North Airport Road.
n A collision was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.
n A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported on East Idaho Avenue and North Ellington.
n There was a report that a yellow snow plow struck something that pulled down a power line on North Pfenning Road and East Capitol.
n A package reportedly was stolen off a porch on North Walnut Street.
n A vehicle hit and knocked over a stop sign on South Magnolia Street and East Hobert.
n A woman reportedly was punching herself in the face and stating she may continue to do so on West Fifth Avenue.
Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 14-15 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n No fire calls were reported in this time period.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Jan. 14-15 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 27-year-old Richland man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear for first-degree criminal trespass. Bail $5,000.
n A 48-year-old Spokane man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, hit and run and third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $7,600.