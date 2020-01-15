Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 14-15 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n Several dogs reportedly were outside barking on North Regal Street.

n A truck driver parked in lot on Dolarway Road for about an hour reportedly refused to leave when asked. The driver said he was parked because of Interstate 90 closure.

n There was a report of an ongoing problem with a vehicle striking a garage on Hungry Junction Road.

n A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported on North Wildcat Way and East University Way.

n A bicycle was reported stolen on North Airport Road.

n A collision was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.

n A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported on East Idaho Avenue and North Ellington.

n There was a report that a yellow snow plow struck something that pulled down a power line on North Pfenning Road and East Capitol.

n A package reportedly was stolen off a porch on North Walnut Street.

n A vehicle hit and knocked over a stop sign on South Magnolia Street and East Hobert.

n A woman reportedly was punching herself in the face and stating she may continue to do so on West Fifth Avenue.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 14-15 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n No fire calls were reported in this time period.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Jan. 14-15 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 27-year-old Richland man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear for first-degree criminal trespass. Bail $5,000.

n A 48-year-old Spokane man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, hit and run and third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $7,600.

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.