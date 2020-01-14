Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 13-14 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A collision was reported on Interstate 90, mile post 78.
n The roadway reportedly had drifted down to one lane on Golf Course Road.
n An abandoned baby carriage was reported on North Ruby Street.
n A herd of elk reportedly was walking down South A Street in Roslyn being followed by several subjects with guns in a pickup.
n A vehicle prowl was reported on West 11th Avenue.
n A cell phone was reported stolen on South Chestnut Street.
n A tarp was reported on the roadway on Cleman Road and Badger Pocket.
n A non-injury collision was reported on East 18th Avenue.
n A Landon Lane resident reported issues with neighbors putting trash in her garbage can.
n A student reportedly was smoking marijuana in a practice room in a building on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
n Three loads of laundry reportedly were stolen on North Pennsylvania Avenue in Roslyn.
n A woman called to reported there were no ping pong balls or equipment and then realized she called 911 rather than the front desk on North Chestnut Street.
n A vehicle fire was reported on Interstate 90, mile post 122.
n A smoke odor was reported in a building on South Park Place.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Jan. 13-14 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 18-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for probation violation/fourth-degree assault, probation violation/first-degree criminal trespass and probation violation/third-degree malicious mischief. No bail.
n A 41-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.