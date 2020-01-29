Police | Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 28-29 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
- A vehicle was reported on its side in a ditch off of Bullfrog Road.
- There was a report of a starving horse on Nanuem Road.
- A homeless person was reported in a garage on West Bender Road.
- A non-injury collision was reported on East Umptanum Road and South Canyon Road
- Mailboxes were reported smashed on Watson Road.
- A mailbox was reported smashed on Brick Mill Road.
- A Subaru Forester with a roof rack reportedly was parked on Hungry Junction Road. A passenger was outside the vehicle, pacing, smoking and acting weird.
- A Volvo reportedly was broken into on Kearny Drive at Snoqualmie Pass.
- A person called Kitcomm asking questions about laws pertaining to colored LED lights in a vehicle.
- An assault was reported on Alpine Drive.
- There was a report of needles n a snowbank outside a business on East University Way.
- A fuel spill was reported on state Route 97 and state Route 10.
- A license plate reportedly was stolen off a trailer on Madison Avenue.
- A vehicle was reported in the brush off off state Route 10 and state Route 970.
- There was a report of students being disrespectful toward a person on Walnut Street.
- A man reportedly caused a scene at a location on Main Street talking about random things and referencing Beatles songs. The man left after protesting and threatening an assault.
- A Canyon Ranch Road resident reported she was watching her camera and could see a person wandering around her residence.
- There was a report of a woman yelling she was going to key the reporting party’s Chevy Blazer on South Pearl Street.
- There was a report that a woman was observed on the security cameras at the base of a chairlift on Tanner Way pacing around the outside of the lodge appearing to be trying to get reception on her cell phone.
- A collision was reported on Brick Mill Road and Look Road.
Fire | Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 28-29 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
- An apartment fire was reported on Sixth Avenue.
Arrests | The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Jan. 28-29 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
- A 38-year-old Renton woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear for third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $1,000.
- A 21-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear for first-degree trafficking stolen property, failure to appear for possession of stolen property and failure to appear for resisting arrest. Bail $25,000.
- A 42-year-old Des Moines woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear for three counts of second-degree theft, failure to appear for first-degree theft and failure to appear for no contact/protection order violation. Bail $33,100.
- A 59-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers second-degree theft, first-degree theft and forgery. No bail.
- A 27-year-old Parker woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for probation violation/third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $2.100.
- A 26-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for no contact/protection order violation. No bail.
- A 43-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for felony violation of protection order. No bail.
- A 38-year-old Kittitas man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear for third-degree malicious mischief. Bail $15,000.
- A 41-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to comply with second-degree criminal trespassing. Bail $1,000.