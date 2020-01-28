Police | Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 27-28 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
- A Chevy Malibu reportedly was in the median on Interstate 82, mile post 4.
- Several mailboxes reportedly were damaged on Brick Mill Road.
- A Ford F150 reportedly was stuck on the ice on South Cle Elum Ridge Road.
- A fence reportedly was tagged on West 13th Avenue.
- A mailbox reportedly was damaged on Judge Ronald Road.
- Someone reportedly used a pick axe to try to make an entry through a concrete wall on East First Street in Cle Elum.
- A hit and run was reported on state Route 97.
- A red cow with a while face reportedly was heading south of Fairview Road.
- A black cow was reported in the roadway on Wilson Creek Road.
- There was a report that a dog appeared to have been hit and killed by a train on West Third Avenue.
- A mailbox reportedly was smashed and broken on Game Farm Road.
- A hit and run was reported on North Anderson Street.
- A man reportedly was lying on his side on a small patch of rocks in the middle of the Yakima River off Interstate 90, mile post 102. The man was moving but did not appear in good shape.
- Two backpacks containing laptop computers were reported stolen on East Helena Avenue.
- A smashed mailbox was reported on Tjossem Road.
- Books and a bag reportedly were stolen from a Pontiac Sunfire on South Water Street.
- A large black curly dog with a white belly was reported on North Columbia Street.
- A grey/brown large male tabby cat reportedly has been wandering in and out of a business on South Main Street. The cat was not aggressive, but it did not belong and the reporting party was concerned that it hadn’t been eating.
- There was a report that someone entered a residence on Schnebly Road through a window. Northing was reported stolen.
Fire | Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 27-28 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
- A transformer blew and reportedly was on fire on Manastash Road.
Arrests | The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Jan. 27-28 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
- A 33-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
- A 57-year-old Maple Valley man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to comply with pay or appear. Bail $1,149.57.