Police | Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 27-28 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

  • A Chevy Malibu reportedly was in the median on Interstate 82, mile post 4.
  • Several mailboxes reportedly were damaged on Brick Mill Road.
  • A Ford F150 reportedly was stuck on the ice on South Cle Elum Ridge Road.
  • A fence reportedly was tagged on West 13th Avenue.
  • A mailbox reportedly was damaged on Judge Ronald Road.
  • Someone reportedly used a pick axe to try to make an entry through a concrete wall on East First Street in Cle Elum.
  • A hit and run was reported on state Route 97.
  • A red cow with a while face reportedly was heading south of Fairview Road.
  • A black cow was reported in the roadway on Wilson Creek Road.
  • There was a report that a dog appeared to have been hit and killed by a train on West Third Avenue.
  • A mailbox reportedly was smashed and broken on Game Farm Road.
  • A hit and run was reported on North Anderson Street.
  • A man reportedly was lying on his side on a small patch of rocks in the middle of the Yakima River off Interstate 90, mile post 102. The man was moving but did not appear in good shape.
  • Two backpacks containing laptop computers were reported stolen on East Helena Avenue.
  • A smashed mailbox was reported on Tjossem Road.
  • Books and a bag reportedly were stolen from a Pontiac Sunfire on South Water Street.
  • A large black curly dog with a white belly was reported on North Columbia Street.
  • A grey/brown large male tabby cat reportedly has been wandering in and out of a business on South Main Street. The cat was not aggressive, but it did not belong and the reporting party was concerned that it hadn’t been eating.
  • There was a report that someone entered a residence on Schnebly Road through a window. Northing was reported stolen.

Fire | Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 27-28 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

  • A transformer blew and reportedly was on fire on Manastash Road.

Arrests | The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Jan. 27-28 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

  • A 33-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
  • A 57-year-old Maple Valley man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to comply with pay or appear. Bail $1,149.57.

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.