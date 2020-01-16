Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 15-16 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on North Water Street and West University Way.
A pickup reportedly lost control while trying to pass a semi and ended up in a ditch off of No. 6 Road and Kittitas Highway.
Rental equipment reportedly was stolen in October on West Davis Street in Cle Elum.
A semi reportedly was in a ditch off of Airport Road and White Road in Cle Elum.
An iPhone was reported stolen on East 11th Avenue.
Money reportedly was stolen from a restaurant on West University Way.
A man reportedly was yelling profanities at people in a story on North Ruby Street.
An assault was reported on East 11th Avenue.
There was a report that clothes were being stolen from a laundromat on Pennsylvania Avenue in Cle Elum.
A person reported that their neighbor post a note saying “please feed your horses” on their gate on Cattail Road.
There was a report of multiple vehicles speeding on East Capitol Avenue and South Chestnut.
Several juveniles walked into a store on West Street in Cle Elum, placed a bag on the table and walked out.
A person reportedly called Kittcom dispatch and asked what kind of charges he’d face for pulling a sled behind a vehicle in an empty parking lot on East University Way.
There was a report of several semis getting Interstate 90 at Bullfrog Road and diving on roadways marked with “No commercial vehicle” signs to bypass traffic.
A man reportedly was banging on his neighbor’s door, running up the stairs and yelling “no” on East 18th Avenue.
A purse reportedly was stolen from a vehicle on West Dolarway Road.
A vehicle reportedly struck a fire hydrant and fence on North Brick Road and East Skyline Drive.
A vehicle fire was reported on Interstate 90, mile post 108.
A large fire, growing at an exceptional rate was reported on South Ferguson Road.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Jan. 15-16 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
No arrests were reported during this time period.