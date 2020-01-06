Police | Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 4-6 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
- A Dodge diesel was reported in a ditch off of Sorenson Road and Hamilton Road.
- A pitbull reportedly as tied behind a hotel on South Canyon Road attempting to attack guests.
- An oversize load was possibly caught in power lines on East First Street in Cle Elum.
- A white full-size pickup reportedly in a ditch off of Riverbottom Road.
- A man reportedly backed into a truck and drove away on University Way.
- A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on West First Street in Cle Elum.
- A man reportedly dumped the ashtray from his vehicle onto the road on East Mountain View Avenue.
- Graffiti was reported on the side of a building on North C Street.
- A hit and run was reported on South Canyon Road.
- The mirror on a vehicle parked on North B Street reportedly was broken.
- Some buttons were reported stolen on North Pearl Street.
- Loose cows were reported in the roadway on state Route 10.
- A stranger with a backpack and a cane reportedly was walking around the steps of a residence on Fawn Road.
- An incidence of indecency was reported on North Fourth Street and South Seventh Street in Roslyn.
- A collision was reported on Kittitas Highway.
- A non-injury collision was reported on Upper Badger Pocket Road.
- A student resident was requesting to get into a residence hall on the Central Washington University campus. He knew he could not get in until Sunday, but said he had nowhere else to go.
- Fireworks were reported on Third Street in Ronald.
- A 5-foot tall thin male wearing a hoodie reportedly was seen going through the backyard of a property on West Ridgeview Lane.
- A vehicle reportedly was stuck in a snow berm on state Route 903.
- A male reportedly was riding around on a bicycle asking for lighters on East Fourth Street.
- Luggage was reported stolen on South Canyon Road.
- A man reported that missionaries came to his door on North Brick Road and he had a bad feeling about it, that they could be casing his home.
- A South Park Place resident reported that four subjects came into her yard. She hadn’t asked them to leave because she believed they were armed because an anonymous tip she received from a government agency.
- A dead deer was reported in the roadway on Milwaukee Avenue and Lower Peoh Point Road.
- There was a report of a man, thought to be without a home, with a bat wandering around a store on North Ruby Street.
- A person reported what were thought to be fake $100 bills on the Central Washington University campus.
- A Subaru reportedly struck a fence on West Nevada Avenue in Roslyn.
- Fireworks were reported on East Country Side Avenue.
- A non-injury collision was reported on Bullfrog Road.
- A man reportedly was sleeping in the lobby of a business on South Water Street.
- A woman reported hearing what she believed to be a gun shot on East Manitoba Avenue.
Fire | Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 4-6 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
- A possible electrical fire was reported at a residence on Edgemont Loop Road.
- An outside fire was reported on Shall Pit Road.
- Brush reported was burning under a tree on Tanum Road.
Arrests | The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Ja. 4-6 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
- A 20-year-old Toppenish man was arrested by State Patrol officers for failure to appear for third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $5,000.
- A 20-year-old Tacoma man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear for fourth-degree assault. Bail $2,000.
- A 20-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree theft. Released on personal recognizance.
- A 37-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for no contact order violation/domestic violence. Released on personal recognizance.
- A 25-year-old Kittitas woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for third-degree driving with a suspended license and no contact protection order violation/domestic violence. Bail $500.
- A 44-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
- A 35-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
- A 53-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for use of drug paraphernalia and reckless driving. Bail $1,500.
- A 47-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas Police officers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. No bail.
- A 41-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
- A 28-year-old Quincy man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for possession of controlled substances, possession drug paraphernalia, driving with under the influence of alcohol or drugs and third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $1,500.