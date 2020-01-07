Police | Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 6-7 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
- People reportedly were trespassing outside the door and on the roof of a building on Railroad Street.
- Four city traffic signs reportedly were painted with blue spray paint on North Mason Street.
- A jack-knifed pickup with a trailer was reported in the roadway on Westside Road and Mohar Road.
- A person reported seeing a Middle Eastern man teaching young boys to shoot semi-automatic weapons in Kittitas County last summer.
- A theft was reported on North Walnut Street.
- A non-injury collision was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.
- Medication was reported missing on West Fifth Avenue.
- A man with dark hair and a scar on his face below his nose, who appeared inebriated, reportedly was banging on a door on North Alder Street.
- A man in a red hoodie and green hat, possibly under the influence of drugs, reportedly was acting strange in a building on Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
- A motorized bicycle was reported stolen in Ellensburg.
- Two men reportedly were in the bushes smoking something between Tomlinson Stadium and the tennis courts on the Central Washington University campus.
- A black car reportedly was on its top in the roadway on state Route 97, mile post 162. There were two passengers and one had a shoulder injury.
- A sandbag reportedly blocking the south-bound lane on Wildcat Way.
Fire | Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 6-7 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
- A possible pole fire was reported on East First Street.
Arrests | The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Jan. 6-7 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
- A 59-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to comply with driving with under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $10,000.
- A 50-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree criminal trespass. Bail $500.
- A 51-year-old Coupeville man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and first-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $50,000.
- A 43-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for possession of controlled substances. Bail $5,000.
- A 19-year-old Lacey man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.