Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 7-8 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n There was a report that a walk pole sign may have been hit and damaged on West First Street in Cle Elum.
n A Ford pickup was stalled in the roadway on Hungry Junction Road and Look Road.
n There was a report of a person wearing a skeleton mask and carrying a shovel riding a bike southbound on North Main Street and Fifth Avenue.
n A hit and run was reported on South Canyon Road.
n An iPod reportedly was stolen on East Fifth Avenue.
n There was a report of a person driving while talking on a cell phone on South Water Street.
n A Chevy Silverado reportedly was hit by a delivery truck on North Chestnut.
n A person reported steaming hay piles at a facility off of Dolarway Road. There was a concern they were fermenting and could ignite.
n Aggressive dogs reportedly were off leash on South Pearl Street.
n An assault was reported on North Spokane Street in Kittitas.
n A man reportedly was urinating in a community garden on North Pine Street.
n A vehicle theft was reported on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
n Two people reportedly had been stuck in their vehicle in the snow on Lake Easton State Park for a couple of days.
n Three large tumbleweeds were reported in the roadway on Thrall Road.
n A woman reported someone on the porch of her residence looking through her items on East Fourth Street in Cle Elum.
n A person reported hearing a man yell “nine” from a parking lot area on North Airport Road.
No fire calls were reported in this time period.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Jan. 7-8 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 30-year-old Newburg, Maine man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear for third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $15,000.
n A 31-year-old University Place man was arrested by State Patrol officers for failure to appear for third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $1,100.
n A 39-year-old Bremerton man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear for first-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $5,000.
n A 30-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substances. Bail $5,000.
n A 26-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers on a warrant for unlawful imprisonment/domestic violence and fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $5,000.
n A 38-year-old Everett man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for first-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespassing. No bail.