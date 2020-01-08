Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 7-8 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n There was a report that a walk pole sign may have been hit and damaged on West First Street in Cle Elum.

n A Ford pickup was stalled in the roadway on Hungry Junction Road and Look Road.

n There was a report of a person wearing a skeleton mask and carrying a shovel riding a bike southbound on North Main Street and Fifth Avenue.

n A hit and run was reported on South Canyon Road.

n An iPod reportedly was stolen on East Fifth Avenue.

n There was a report of a person driving while talking on a cell phone on South Water Street.

n A Chevy Silverado reportedly was hit by a delivery truck on North Chestnut.

n A person reported steaming hay piles at a facility off of Dolarway Road. There was a concern they were fermenting and could ignite.

n Aggressive dogs reportedly were off leash on South Pearl Street.

n An assault was reported on North Spokane Street in Kittitas.

n A man reportedly was urinating in a community garden on North Pine Street.

n A vehicle theft was reported on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.

n Two people reportedly had been stuck in their vehicle in the snow on Lake Easton State Park for a couple of days.

n Three large tumbleweeds were reported in the roadway on Thrall Road.

n A woman reported someone on the porch of her residence looking through her items on East Fourth Street in Cle Elum.

n A person reported hearing a man yell “nine” from a parking lot area on North Airport Road.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 7-8 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

No fire calls were reported in this time period.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Jan. 7-8 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 30-year-old Newburg, Maine man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear for third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $15,000.

n A 31-year-old University Place man was arrested by State Patrol officers for failure to appear for third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $1,100.

n A 39-year-old Bremerton man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear for first-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $5,000.

n A 30-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substances. Bail $5,000.

n A 26-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers on a warrant for unlawful imprisonment/domestic violence and fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $5,000.

n A 38-year-old Everett man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for first-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespassing. No bail.

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.