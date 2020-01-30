Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 29-30 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n Two breathing machines, a head thermometer stethoscopes, ear scopes and digital camera and various other items were reported stolen from a business on West First Street in Cle Elum.
n A person reportedly was attacked by a neighbor’s donkey on Cricklewood Lane.
n A counterfeit $20 bill reportedly was received on East First Street.
n A non-injury collision was reported on West First Street.
n Graffiti was reported on the side of a building on North Chestnut Street.
n The railroad crossing reportedly was malfunctioning on Cabin Creek Road.
n A non-injury collision was reported on North Ruby Street.
n A mailbox reportedly was damaged on Tjossem Road.
n An assault was reported on East Helena Avenue.
n There was a report that a woman was driving down Parke Creek Road at 50 mph and hit the reporting party’s dog. The woman claimed damage to her vehicle and that she had to go to the hospital because she was pregnant. The reporting party wanted to know who is liable to pay for damages.
n An outside fire was reported on Brown Street in Vantage. It turned out to be a controlled burn pile.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Jan. 29-30 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 38-year-old Kittitas man was arrested by Kitittas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear for third-degree malicious mischief. Bail $5,000.
n A 41-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to comply with second-degree criminal trespass. Bail $5,000.
n A 23-year-old Spokane man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and probation violation/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $25,000.
n A 42-year-old Renton man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear for third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $1,000.