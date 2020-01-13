Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 11-13 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A blue Subaru reportedly was spinning circles in the parking lot of Dugmore Hall on the Central Washington University campus.
n A Ford Focus reportedly struck a parked vehicle on Brook Court.
n A car reportedly was parked in the middle of the road on First Street in Roslyn.
n Trash reportedly was flying out of the bed of a trailer on Canyon Road.
n An assault was reported on East Capitol Avenue.
n Uncapped needles reportedly were found on East Berry Road.
n A vehicle was reported in a ditch off of Stande Road.
n A stop sign reportedly was struck and partially knocked down on Barnes Road and Strande Road.
n A burglary was reported on Alder Street.
n A non-injury collision was reported on South Main Street.
n A man reportedly was running in and out of traffic yelling, flipping people off and yelling at passing cars on North Water Street.
n An adult male reportedly assaulted a juvenile male on East First Avenue.
n A dog reportedly was running in and out of traffic on South Canyon Road.
n About 30 elk reportedly were in a yard on Shaft Street in Roslyn.
n Someone reportedly broke into a cabin on Manastash Road.
n An injured kitten was reported at a store on South Water Street.
n A non-injury collision was reported on Thorp Cemetery Road.
n A dozen vehicles reportedly spun out on Bullfrog Road.
n A Dodge pickup reportedly rammed a Subaru Forester on South First Street in Roslyn.
n Someone reportedly broke into a vehicle and left behind their cell phone on West Ninth Avenue.
n A wire reportedly was hanging from a transformer on Nelson Siding Road.
n There was a report that snowmobilers spooked a herd of elk on South A Street in Roslyn. One elk was down.
n A white Suzuki reportedly was in the median on Interstate 90, east bound mile post 84.
n An apartment reportedly was broken into on North Alder Street.
n There was a report that someone killed an elk and left the hide and guts in garbage cans in the bed of a pickup on A Street.
n A wallet and Social Security card reportedly were stolen from a vehicle on Ruby Street.
n A collision was reported on I-90, mile post 70.
n A large dog, possibly a Lab, reportedly was at a fast food restaurant on West University Way.
n A large amount of smoke was reported at a residence on West Clearview Drive.
n An oven fire reported at a residence on East 18th Avenue.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Jan. 11-13 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 53-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for second-degree criminal trespass. Bail $500.
n A 38-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.
n A 21-year-old Mercer Island man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and reckless endangerment. Bail $2,000.
n A 22-year-old Granite Falls man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, reckless endangerment of emergency workers and third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $2,500.
n A 19-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
n A 43-year-old Ronald man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. No bail.
n A 30-year-old Spokane man was arrested Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to comply with second-degree criminal trespass and failure to comply with third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $5,500.
n A 33-year-old Tacoma man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear for third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $5,000.