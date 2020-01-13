Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 11-13 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A blue Subaru reportedly was spinning circles in the parking lot of Dugmore Hall on the Central Washington University campus.

n A Ford Focus reportedly struck a parked vehicle on Brook Court.

n A car reportedly was parked in the middle of the road on First Street in Roslyn.

n Trash reportedly was flying out of the bed of a trailer on Canyon Road.

n An assault was reported on East Capitol Avenue.

n Uncapped needles reportedly were found on East Berry Road.

n A vehicle was reported in a ditch off of Stande Road.

n A stop sign reportedly was struck and partially knocked down on Barnes Road and Strande Road.

n A burglary was reported on Alder Street.

n A non-injury collision was reported on South Main Street.

n A man reportedly was running in and out of traffic yelling, flipping people off and yelling at passing cars on North Water Street.

n An adult male reportedly assaulted a juvenile male on East First Avenue.

n A dog reportedly was running in and out of traffic on South Canyon Road.

n About 30 elk reportedly were in a yard on Shaft Street in Roslyn.

n Someone reportedly broke into a cabin on Manastash Road.

n An injured kitten was reported at a store on South Water Street.

n A non-injury collision was reported on Thorp Cemetery Road.

n A dozen vehicles reportedly spun out on Bullfrog Road.

n A Dodge pickup reportedly rammed a Subaru Forester on South First Street in Roslyn.

n Someone reportedly broke into a vehicle and left behind their cell phone on West Ninth Avenue.

n A wire reportedly was hanging from a transformer on Nelson Siding Road.

n There was a report that snowmobilers spooked a herd of elk on South A Street in Roslyn. One elk was down.

n A white Suzuki reportedly was in the median on Interstate 90, east bound mile post 84.

n An apartment reportedly was broken into on North Alder Street.

n There was a report that someone killed an elk and left the hide and guts in garbage cans in the bed of a pickup on A Street.

n A wallet and Social Security card reportedly were stolen from a vehicle on Ruby Street.

n A collision was reported on I-90, mile post 70.

n A large dog, possibly a Lab, reportedly was at a fast food restaurant on West University Way.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 11-13 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A large amount of smoke was reported at a residence on West Clearview Drive.

n An oven fire reported at a residence on East 18th Avenue.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Jan. 11-13 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 53-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for second-degree criminal trespass. Bail $500.

n A 38-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.

n A 21-year-old Mercer Island man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and reckless endangerment. Bail $2,000.

n A 22-year-old Granite Falls man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, reckless endangerment of emergency workers and third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $2,500.

n A 19-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.

n A 43-year-old Ronald man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. No bail.

n A 30-year-old Spokane man was arrested Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to comply with second-degree criminal trespass and failure to comply with third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $5,500.

n A 33-year-old Tacoma man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear for third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $5,000.

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.