Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 2-3 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

A tree reportedly was blocking both lanes on Memorial Drive in Roslyn.

A downed tree and power lines reportedly were in the roadway on North Montgomery Avenue and East Third Street in Cle Elum.

A tree and power lines reportedly were down on Lower Peoh Point Road.

The window of a truck reportedly was broken on North B Street.

A downed power line reportedly was across the roadway on Roslyn Place in Cle Elum.

A person reportedly was concerned that the Hitler Youth were active in the area on North Lincoln Street.

A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on North Ruby Street.

A person reported seeing a grey Ford Explorer with a child riding in the front seat, restrained, and the driver texting on Ruby Street and Second Avenue.

A bicycle was reported stolen on North Ruby Street.

A male shoplifter reportedly was in custody at a South Water Street business.

Graffiti reportedly was spray painted on the side of a building on South Main Street.

A silver Honda reportedly ran through the stop sign at Reecer Creek Road and University Way.

The side mirror on a Jeep Cherokee reportedly was hit on North B Street.

A hit and run was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.

An assault was reported on North Ruby Street.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 2-3 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

A tree reportedly was on fire from an electric arc from a power pole on Alpha Way and West Second Street in Cle Elum.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Jan. 2-3 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

A 51-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to comply with driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $50,000.

A 36-year-old Soap Lake man was arrested by state Patrol troopers for failure to appear for third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $1,000.

