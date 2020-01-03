Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 2-3 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A tree reportedly was blocking both lanes on Memorial Drive in Roslyn.
A downed tree and power lines reportedly were in the roadway on North Montgomery Avenue and East Third Street in Cle Elum.
A tree and power lines reportedly were down on Lower Peoh Point Road.
The window of a truck reportedly was broken on North B Street.
A downed power line reportedly was across the roadway on Roslyn Place in Cle Elum.
A person reportedly was concerned that the Hitler Youth were active in the area on North Lincoln Street.
A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on North Ruby Street.
A person reported seeing a grey Ford Explorer with a child riding in the front seat, restrained, and the driver texting on Ruby Street and Second Avenue.
A bicycle was reported stolen on North Ruby Street.
A male shoplifter reportedly was in custody at a South Water Street business.
Graffiti reportedly was spray painted on the side of a building on South Main Street.
A silver Honda reportedly ran through the stop sign at Reecer Creek Road and University Way.
The side mirror on a Jeep Cherokee reportedly was hit on North B Street.
A hit and run was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.
An assault was reported on North Ruby Street.
A tree reportedly was on fire from an electric arc from a power pole on Alpha Way and West Second Street in Cle Elum.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Jan. 2-3 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 51-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to comply with driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $50,000.
A 36-year-old Soap Lake man was arrested by state Patrol troopers for failure to appear for third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $1,000.