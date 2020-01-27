Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 25-27 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A man with a knife in his pants reportedly was looking into cars on East Sixth Avenue.
n A beagle reportedly was running loose on West 13th Avenue.
n A man reportedly was slumped over on the sidewalk on South Pine Street.
n A prowler was reported on Remington Drive. The reporting party could hear ice crackling as the person walked to the back of the residence.
n A man reportedly was pounding on doors and looking in windows on Brown Road.
n A brown horse with a blue blanket reportedly was heading northbound on No. 6 Road toward the John Wayne Trail.
n Three young Angus heifers with ear tags reportedly were running around the reporting party’s driveway and eating his hay on Naneum Road.
n There was a report that a man, who possibly had been drinking, was standing at the counter of a convenience store on West University Way making a purchase. The reporting party got in line behind the man and the man yelled at him that he was standing too close and threatened to move him.
n There was a report that the sidewalk on the east side of a business on Vantage Highway had not been shoveled clear of snow.
n An assault was reported on East University Way.
n A large, aggressive Dalmatian was reported on South Ruby Street.
n An assault was reported on Interstate 90, mile post 90.
n The four-way flashing light at the intersection of Second Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in Cle Elum reportedly was burned out.
n A snowboard reportedly was lost out of the back of a truck on state Route 903 and Bullfrog Road.
n An older model snowmobile reportedly was in a ditch off of the John Wayne Trail west of Lower Peoh Point Road.
n A man reportedly was riding his horse in the fog on Smithson Road and Reecer Creek.
n A man reportedly yelled and swore at juveniles in a vehicle in a parking lot on South Ruby Street before slamming vehicle doors and driving away north bound on Sprague Street.
n An assault was reported on Quail Valley Road near Cle Elum.
n A tree reportedly had fallen across the roadway on Umptanum Road.
n There was a report that a counterfeit bill may have been used at a business on South Canyon Road. There appeared to be a lack stack of bills in the vehicle the people were driving.
n A hit and run was reported on Robinson Canyon Road.
n A bag of garbage was reported in the roadway on Clerf Road and Stingley Road.
n A storage unit reportedly was broken into on East First Street in Cle Elum.
n A non-injury collision involving a 2008 Subaru Legacy and a 2006 Ford F150 was reported on West Pennsylvania Avenue.
n Two pitbulls reportedly attacked a dog on West Douglas Munro Boulevard in Cle Elum.
n There was a report that a man and his dog were attacked by another dog on North Pine Street.
n A pickup reportedly ran through a stop sign and hit a pedestrian on North Water Street and West University Way.
n Three counterfeit $100 bills were reported at a business on North Ruby Street.
n There was a report of what sounded like gunshots on East Helena Avenue.
n There was a report of loud music coming from a car parked at Reed Park.
n There were noise complaints associated with parties on East Kristen Avenue, North Illinois Avenue, North Okanogan Street, East 18th Avenue, Brook Lane and Abel Place.
n A pizza delivery driver reported that subjects rummaged through his vehicle while he was delivering on East University Way.
n A two-vehicle collision was reported on East Helena Avenue and North Alder Street.
n Rapid gunfire was reported on Masterson Road.
n Wire reportedly was broken off of transformer, insulator was shattered and power was out on North Dennis Road.
n A red Chrysler Sebring was reported missing on East 18th Avenue. The keys were with the vehicle.
n Three gunshots were reported on Anderson Road.
n A man and woman with a toddler reportedly begging for money in from of a store on South Water Street and East Washington.
n Building materials, cleaning supplies and paint reportedly were stolen from a home on Brown Street in Vantage.
n A family reportedly was shooting off fireworks on South Cle Elum Way.
n A car reportedly was keyed South Canyon Road.
n A theft was reported on Salmon la Sac Road.
n A vending machine reportedly was broken into on East First Street in Cle Elum.
n There was a report of a “sketchy” individual in a story on East Mountain View Avenue.
n The roadway on South Cle Elum Ridge Road reportedly was very icy.
Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 25-27 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A large fire with white smoke was reported on Charlton Road.
n A fire was reported on Rainier Drive and Dan Lane.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Jan. 25-27 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 38-year-old East Wenatchee man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving with under the influence of alcohol or drugs and resisting arrest. Bail $50,000.
n A 24-year-old Black Diamond man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to comply with reckless driving. Bail $50,000.
n A 54-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested for failure to appear for two counts of third-degree driving with a suspended license, failure to appear for operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device. Bail $30,000.
n A 46-year-old Wenatchee man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence and interfering with a domestic violence report. No bail.
n A 19-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence and third-degree malicious mischief/domestic violence. No bail.
n A 42-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear for third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $5,000.
n A 23-year-old Thorp woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for first-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault and fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.