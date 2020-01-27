Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 25-27 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A man with a knife in his pants reportedly was looking into cars on East Sixth Avenue.

n A beagle reportedly was running loose on West 13th Avenue.

n A man reportedly was slumped over on the sidewalk on South Pine Street.

n A prowler was reported on Remington Drive. The reporting party could hear ice crackling as the person walked to the back of the residence.

n A man reportedly was pounding on doors and looking in windows on Brown Road.

n A brown horse with a blue blanket reportedly was heading northbound on No. 6 Road toward the John Wayne Trail.

n Three young Angus heifers with ear tags reportedly were running around the reporting party’s driveway and eating his hay on Naneum Road.

n There was a report that a man, who possibly had been drinking, was standing at the counter of a convenience store on West University Way making a purchase. The reporting party got in line behind the man and the man yelled at him that he was standing too close and threatened to move him.

n There was a report that the sidewalk on the east side of a business on Vantage Highway had not been shoveled clear of snow.

n An assault was reported on East University Way.

n A large, aggressive Dalmatian was reported on South Ruby Street.

n An assault was reported on Interstate 90, mile post 90.

n The four-way flashing light at the intersection of Second Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in Cle Elum reportedly was burned out.

n A snowboard reportedly was lost out of the back of a truck on state Route 903 and Bullfrog Road.

n An older model snowmobile reportedly was in a ditch off of the John Wayne Trail west of Lower Peoh Point Road.

n A man reportedly was riding his horse in the fog on Smithson Road and Reecer Creek.

n A man reportedly yelled and swore at juveniles in a vehicle in a parking lot on South Ruby Street before slamming vehicle doors and driving away north bound on Sprague Street.

n An assault was reported on Quail Valley Road near Cle Elum.

n A tree reportedly had fallen across the roadway on Umptanum Road.

n There was a report that a counterfeit bill may have been used at a business on South Canyon Road. There appeared to be a lack stack of bills in the vehicle the people were driving.

n A hit and run was reported on Robinson Canyon Road.

n A bag of garbage was reported in the roadway on Clerf Road and Stingley Road.

n A storage unit reportedly was broken into on East First Street in Cle Elum.

n A non-injury collision involving a 2008 Subaru Legacy and a 2006 Ford F150 was reported on West Pennsylvania Avenue.

n Two pitbulls reportedly attacked a dog on West Douglas Munro Boulevard in Cle Elum.

n There was a report that a man and his dog were attacked by another dog on North Pine Street.

n A pickup reportedly ran through a stop sign and hit a pedestrian on North Water Street and West University Way.

n Three counterfeit $100 bills were reported at a business on North Ruby Street.

n There was a report of what sounded like gunshots on East Helena Avenue.

n There was a report of loud music coming from a car parked at Reed Park.

n There were noise complaints associated with parties on East Kristen Avenue, North Illinois Avenue, North Okanogan Street, East 18th Avenue, Brook Lane and Abel Place.

n A pizza delivery driver reported that subjects rummaged through his vehicle while he was delivering on East University Way.

n A two-vehicle collision was reported on East Helena Avenue and North Alder Street.

n Rapid gunfire was reported on Masterson Road.

n Wire reportedly was broken off of transformer, insulator was shattered and power was out on North Dennis Road.

n A red Chrysler Sebring was reported missing on East 18th Avenue. The keys were with the vehicle.

n Three gunshots were reported on Anderson Road.

n A man and woman with a toddler reportedly begging for money in from of a store on South Water Street and East Washington.

n Building materials, cleaning supplies and paint reportedly were stolen from a home on Brown Street in Vantage.

n A family reportedly was shooting off fireworks on South Cle Elum Way.

n A car reportedly was keyed South Canyon Road.

n A theft was reported on Salmon la Sac Road.

n A vending machine reportedly was broken into on East First Street in Cle Elum.

n There was a report of a “sketchy” individual in a story on East Mountain View Avenue.

n The roadway on South Cle Elum Ridge Road reportedly was very icy.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 25-27 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A large fire with white smoke was reported on Charlton Road.

n A fire was reported on Rainier Drive and Dan Lane.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Jan. 25-27 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 38-year-old East Wenatchee man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving with under the influence of alcohol or drugs and resisting arrest. Bail $50,000.

n A 24-year-old Black Diamond man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to comply with reckless driving. Bail $50,000.

n A 54-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested for failure to appear for two counts of third-degree driving with a suspended license, failure to appear for operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device. Bail $30,000.

n A 46-year-old Wenatchee man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence and interfering with a domestic violence report. No bail.

n A 19-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence and third-degree malicious mischief/domestic violence. No bail.

n A 42-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear for third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $5,000.

n A 23-year-old Thorp woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for first-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault and fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.