Police | Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 20-21 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

  • A Central Washington University student reportedly was found passed out and foaming at the mouth on campus.
  • Ski gear and paperwork reportedly was stolen from a vehicle parked on state Route 906.
  • Rocks reportedly were thrown at the side of a building on Carroll Road.
  • A Mountain View Avenue resident reported that someone steals her paper every evening.
  • Two vehicles reportedly were stuck in the snow on Forest Service Road 4900 near Easton.
  • A dog and credit cards reportedly were stolen on North Airport Road.
  • Four sets of skis reportedly were stolen from a Yukon SUV parked on state Route 906.
  • Vehicles reportedly were being driven at a high rate of speed on Wilson Creek Road.
  • There was a report that someone broke into a Ford Escape, possibly using a ski pole, parked on state Route 906, took phone chargers and other small items and left a bottle of milk inside the vehicle.
  • A red Subaru reportedly was trapped inside a carwash on North Dolarway Road. The reporting party said the carwash door would not open.
  • There was a report that a red Mazda Protege blocking the roadway on South Thorp Highway was struck by a semi.
  • There was report that construction workers had a large crane in the middle of East Craig Avenue but did not have adequate signage. Drivers were having to reverse and drive over lawns to get around it.
  • A woman reportedly was pushing a cart down the street on East Capitol Avenue.
  • A burglary was reported on East 18th Avenue.
  • A stop sign reportedly was missing at North Columbia Street and North Greenfield.

Fire | Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 20-21 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

  • no fire calls were reported during this time period.

Arrests | The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Jan. 20-21 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

  • A 27-year-old Ephrata man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear for first-degree trespassing. Bail $5,000.

