Police | Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 18-20 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
- A dog reportedly had been left out in 8-degree weather on Rainier Avenue.
- An assault was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.
- A Jeep Cherokee reportedly had broken down and was blocking the roadway on South Main Street and Washington Avenue.
- A family reported in had been in a store on Ginko Avenue for 30 minutes and no one was in the store. There was not a closed sign and the doors were left open.
- A man reported the back hatch of his Ford Explorer was open and there were footprints in the snow leading to the back of the vehicle.
- A road rage incident was reported on East First Avenue.
- A no parking sign reportedly was down on North B Street and East University Way.
- A vehicle reportedly had slid off the roadway and was stuck in the snow on Twin Lakes Road.
- There was report of about 10 subjects fist fighting and wrestling on North Airport Road.
- Dogs were reportedly left in a vehicle with the windows rolled up on North Pine Street.
- There was a report of a snowmobile driving around the airport field in Cle Elum.
- There was a report that two men came to a residence on Canyon Road acting like they were with a television company. The reporting party allowed them to stay for over an hour and gave them her personal information.
- A newer white Mustang with blue pinstripes reportedly was in the middle of the intersection at East 18th Avenue and North Alder Street.
- A hit and run was reported on West Clearview Drive.
- A vehicle reportedly spun out on South Willow Street and East Mountain View Avenue.
- A vehicle reportedly was in a ditch off of Masterson Road near Cle Elum.
- A man reportedly was walking down the roadway flailing his arms and yelling at cars on Vantage Highway.
- A Jeep Cherokee reportedly slid off the roadway and into a ditch on Vantage Highway.
- Excessive parking was reported on Keechelus Drive.
- Vehicles reportedly were parking in the bus stop on Alder Street and Wheaton Court.
- There was a report of a private plow being driven by someone possibly under the influence of something on state Route 906.
- A vehicle reportedly was off the roadway on Lake Cabins Road.
- Vehicles reportedly were parked and blocking driveways on Hyak Drive.
- A vehicle reportedly was in a ditch off of Swauk Prairie Road.
- An incident of indecency was reported on South Main Street and West Tacoma Avenue.
- A burglary was reported on West Third Street in Cle Elum.
- There was a report of a man and a woman in their late 20s walking on West Fifth Avenue and North Water Street throwing snowballs at vehicles.
- A snowmobile that had possibly fallen off a trailer was reported in the middle of the roadway on Hungry Junction Road.
- Fireworks were reported oat Romans Court at Snoqualmie Pass.
- An assault was reported at a bar on West Fourth Avenue.
- There was a report of people fighting in the street on West Nevada Avenue in Roslyn.
- A man reportedly locked himself out of his house on East Fifth Avenue.
- An assault was reported on North Chestnut Street.
- A hit and run was reported on Helena Avenue.
- Fireworks were reported on Cascade View Drive.
- Excessive car parking was reported on Rampart Drive at Snoqualmie Pass.
- Four boards were reported stolen on state Route 906.
- A Chevy Colorado was reported stolen on state Route 906.
- Four juvenile subjects reportedly were yelling at each other on Capitol Avenue.
- A non-injury collision was reported on Kittitas Highway.
- There was a report of four or five vehicles sliding off of Bullfrog Road.
- Five subjects reportedly were yelling at each other on North Alder Street.
Fire | Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 18-20 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
- A chimney fire was reported on Lincoln Avenue in South Cle Elum.
- A chimney fire was reported at a residence on Dry Creek Road.
- A semi truck was reported on fire on Interstate 82, mile post 5.
Arrests | The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Jan. 18-20 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
- A 28-year-old Spokane woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear for third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $15,000.
- A 53-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. No bail.
- A 19-year-old Cashmere man was arrested by Central Washington University Police officers for third-degree assault, obstructing a public servant and resisting arrest. No bail.
- A 49-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for indecent exposure. Bail $1,000.
- A 41-year-old Moses Lake man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault. Bail $1,000.
- A 39-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. No bail.