Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 30-31 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A slim-built man in his 20s reportedly was panhandling with a six-pack of beer on North Ruby Street. It was unknown if beer was open.
Pallets reportedly were stolen on Gladmar Road.
A vehicle reportedly was being driven at a high rate of speed and traveling in the oncoming lane to pass on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
A person driving a silver Mazda reportedly was seen going through mailboxes on Robbins Road.
There was a report of a woman not wearing a shirt walking on South Pearl Street.
A group of six or seven people, including one woman carrying a bottle of Fireball, reportedly were walking on North Alder Street.
Two horses reportedly were in the roadway on Kittitas Highway and North Ferguson Street.
Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 30-31 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
No fire calls were reported in this time period.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Jan. 30-31 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 31-year-old Tacoma man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear for third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $1,100.
A 36-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
A 51-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for probation violation/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and failure to appear for pay or appear. Bail $8,639.
A 19-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Central Washington University Police officers for failure to appear for possession of less than 40 grams of marijuana and failure to appear for making a false statement to a public servant. Bail $500.