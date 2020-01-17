Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 16-17 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A moving van reportedly was partially blocking the roadway on North Brick Road and East Radio Road and vehicles were driving on the sidewalk to get around it.
An East Radio Road resident reported receiving a fraudulent call from a man posing as an Ellensburg Police officer and requesting money.
Two people reportedly were stuck in an elevator on North Walnut Street.
A vehicle reportedly was struck in a parking lot on North Alder Street.
A man driving a Ford 150 reportedly struck the reporting party’s bumper twice, made gestures, honked and tried to drive around the reporting party on East 14th Avenue and North Wildcat Way.
A phone reportedly was stolen from a gym on North Chestnut Street.
A Jeep reportedly was parked in the roadway on the top of the hill on C Street in Roslyn.
An adult tricycle reportedly was stolen on North Alder Street.
Two men reportedly were arguing and one charged at a woman on North Ruby Street.
A resident reportedly found marijuana on his roommate’s side of he room on North Chestnut Street.
A woman reportedly pried open a lock to gain access to a laundry facility on East Patrick Avenue.
Someone reportedly used dog feces to write the letter A on the windshield of a vehicle on North Alder Street.
A man reportedly punched a display case and struck a computer on North Ruby Street.
There was a report of multiple vehicles parking in the fire lane on East Third Avenue.
A hit and run was reported on West University Way and North Main Street.
An assault was reported on East University Way.
A vehicle reportedly was struck on left rear corner while at a stop sign on Fifth Avenue and Wenas.
A small SUV reportedly was in a ditch off of Fairview Road.
Two consenting juveniles reportedly were making out in a vehicle at Palmiero Park on No. 81 Road. They were informed the park closes after dark.
A man and a woman reportedly locked themselves on the balcony of their residence on East Helena Avenue. They were wearing coats and had an electric heater.
There was a report of a man wearing a mask and carrying an instrument case on North Walnut Street.
A man was yelling and making intimidating gestures toward volunteers outside a church on North Ruby Street.
No fire calls were received during this time period.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Jan. 16-17 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 27-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for delivering a firearm to an ineligible person (no bail), first-degree trafficking stolen property (no bail), theft of firearm (no bail), vehicle prowling (no bail) and first-degree criminal trespass ($1,000 bail).
A 28-year-old Moses Lake man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear for second-degree assault, failure to appear for violation of a protection order and failure to appear for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $28,100.
A 43-year-old Easton man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for second-degree driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (no bail), third-degree driving with a suspended license (no bail), operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device (no bail) and obstructing a public servant ($500 bail).