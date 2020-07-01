Kittcom received the following calls on June 30-July 1 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A black bull was reported in the roadway on Westside Road and Nelson Siding Road.
n Items reportedly were stolen from vehicles and a shop on Lower Green Canyon Road.
n Batteries and a fuel tank were reported stolen on Sparks Road in Easton.
n Three vehicle prowls were reported on Fourth Avenue.
n The reporting party arrived on a North Nanum Street residence to find the door open and a male subject wearing a gray hoodie walking away.
n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on West First Street in Cle Elum.
n A state Department of Transportation facility reportedly was broken into on state Route 970.
n A dump truck reportedly struck a rental vehicle on 18th Avenue.
n A non-injury collision was reported on South Thorp Highway.
n A vehicle reportedly swerved into a ditch on East Mountain View Avenue.
n A man reportedly was standing on the corner asking for money on West First Street in Cle Elum.
n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on North Main Street and West Fifth Avenue.
n Tools reportedly were stolen from a vehicle on North Okanogan Street in Kittitas.
n A subject called from the Grant County side of the Columbia River and said they could see someone flashing a light from a mirror on the Kittitas County side of the river.
n A five-foot length of power line reportedly was sparking on Wilson Creek Road.
n A deer reportedly was struck and moved to the side of the roadway on South Cle Elum Way and Broadway.
n A subject reportedly was on the sidewalk in front of the courthouse on West Fifth Avenue and North Main Street yelling. It was unclear what he was saying.
n A vehicle fire was reported on Interstate 90.
n An outside fire has been reported on state Route 821, mile post 22.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from June 30-July 1 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 28-year-old Kittitas man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for second-degree criminal trespass/domestic violence. No bail.