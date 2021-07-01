Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Police | Kittcom received the following calls on June 30-July 1 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

  • Cattle were reported on the John Wayne Trail west of Cora Street. This has been an ongoing problem.
  • Money reportedly was stolen from a wallet left on a table on South Pearl Street.
  • A Trump Now flag tied between two trees reportedly was blowing into traffic and striking vehicles as they passed on West Fourth Avenue.
  • A man reportedly has driven a motorcycle by a location on Anderson Road several times. He is not wearing a helmet and is smoking a cigarette.
  • A hit and run was reported on Vantage Highway.
  • A hit and run was reported on Mountain River Trails.
  • A man with long hair, wearing black sweats, a face mask, no shirt and covered in Band-Aids reportedly was walking in the middle of Sisters Road toward the Thorp Cemetery.
  • A theft was reported on West Fifth Avenue.
  • A 40-foot flatbed trailer reportedly was stolen a few months ago on Kittitas Highway.
  • A pontoon boat reportedly was missing from a dock on Kachess Lake.
  • A non-injury collision involving a 2001 Chevy Silverado and a 2006 Chevy Silverado was reported on North Dolarway Road.
  • A dog reportedly had been in a Dodge Ram in the middle of a parking lot on East Mountain View Avenue for at least 15 minutes.
  • A small tree was reported across the roadway on Kachess Lake Road.
  • A hit and run was reported on North Alder Street.
  • The reporting party said she went outside to smoke and when she came back in her residence, her cards and ID had been stolen on North Cle Elum Street.
  • There was as report of subjects camping behind a store on West Third Avenue.
  • A hit and run was reported on North Airport Road.
  • An assault was reported on Bear Cub Lane.
  • A man reportedly attempted to pull the reporting party out of his vehicle on Game Farm Road.
  • A hit and run was reported on East Seventh Avenue and North Anderson Street.
  • The reporting party said he was assaulted by a man on a bicycle on South Chestnut Street.
  • A momma bear and two cubs reportedly were on a property line on Parke Creek Road.
  • “Nad” reportedly was spray painted in purple on a dumpster in a parking lot on the Central Washington University campus.
  • The reporting party said she almost struck a kitten in the roadway on Wilson Creek Road.
  • Fireworks were reported at a park in Ellensburg.
  • A large branch was reported in the roadway on West University Way.

Fire | Kittcom received the following calls on June 30-July 1 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

  • A smoke investigation was reported on West Second Street in Cle Elum.
  • A burning plastic smell was reported on East Cherry Lane.
  • A vehicle with a trailer and two blown tires reportedly was smoking on Interstate 90, milepost 137.
  • An outside fire was reported on Kittitas Highway and South Matthews Road.

Arrests | The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from June 30-July 1 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

A 20-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree trafficking of stolen property. No bail.

A 36-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. No bail.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.