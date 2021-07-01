Police | Kittcom received the following calls on June 30-July 1 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
- Cattle were reported on the John Wayne Trail west of Cora Street. This has been an ongoing problem.
- Money reportedly was stolen from a wallet left on a table on South Pearl Street.
- A Trump Now flag tied between two trees reportedly was blowing into traffic and striking vehicles as they passed on West Fourth Avenue.
- A man reportedly has driven a motorcycle by a location on Anderson Road several times. He is not wearing a helmet and is smoking a cigarette.
- A hit and run was reported on Vantage Highway.
- A hit and run was reported on Mountain River Trails.
- A man with long hair, wearing black sweats, a face mask, no shirt and covered in Band-Aids reportedly was walking in the middle of Sisters Road toward the Thorp Cemetery.
- A theft was reported on West Fifth Avenue.
- A 40-foot flatbed trailer reportedly was stolen a few months ago on Kittitas Highway.
- A pontoon boat reportedly was missing from a dock on Kachess Lake.
- A non-injury collision involving a 2001 Chevy Silverado and a 2006 Chevy Silverado was reported on North Dolarway Road.
- A dog reportedly had been in a Dodge Ram in the middle of a parking lot on East Mountain View Avenue for at least 15 minutes.
- A small tree was reported across the roadway on Kachess Lake Road.
- A hit and run was reported on North Alder Street.
- The reporting party said she went outside to smoke and when she came back in her residence, her cards and ID had been stolen on North Cle Elum Street.
- There was as report of subjects camping behind a store on West Third Avenue.
- A hit and run was reported on North Airport Road.
- An assault was reported on Bear Cub Lane.
- A man reportedly attempted to pull the reporting party out of his vehicle on Game Farm Road.
- A hit and run was reported on East Seventh Avenue and North Anderson Street.
- The reporting party said he was assaulted by a man on a bicycle on South Chestnut Street.
- A momma bear and two cubs reportedly were on a property line on Parke Creek Road.
- “Nad” reportedly was spray painted in purple on a dumpster in a parking lot on the Central Washington University campus.
- The reporting party said she almost struck a kitten in the roadway on Wilson Creek Road.
- Fireworks were reported at a park in Ellensburg.
- A large branch was reported in the roadway on West University Way.
Fire | Kittcom received the following calls on June 30-July 1 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
- A smoke investigation was reported on West Second Street in Cle Elum.
- A burning plastic smell was reported on East Cherry Lane.
- A vehicle with a trailer and two blown tires reportedly was smoking on Interstate 90, milepost 137.
- An outside fire was reported on Kittitas Highway and South Matthews Road.
Arrests | The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from June 30-July 1 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 20-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree trafficking of stolen property. No bail.
A 36-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. No bail.