Kittcom received the following calls on June 30-July 1 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Someone reportedly had been dumping yard waste in the creek off of West Second Avenue.
A white Dodge pickup reportedly went through road closure on Railroad Street in Cle Elum, hit one of the concrete barriers and continued toward South Cle Elum.
An assault was reported on North First Street in Roslyn.
Cows were reported in the roadway on Thrall Road.
There was a report of an ongoing problem of subjects refusing to leash their dogs on the athletic fields at Rotary Park.
Pot-bellied pigs reportedly keep getting out of a neighbor’s property and come onto the reporting party’s property on North Bohannon Road.
A homeless encampment was reported in an alley of of South Main Street.
A couple of the neighbor’s dogs reportedly have been getting out through a hole in the fence and coming onto the reporting party’s property on Westside Road. The reporting party has chickens.
A man reportedly has been sitting outside in the restaurant chairs on South Canyon Road yelling and disturbing customers. He was asked to leave but would not listen to the reporting party.
The reporting party could see an overturned boat and at least three subjects in the water on Lake Cle Elum.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on June 30-July 1 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Someone reportedly was burning something creating really black smoke on Reecer Creek Road and Smithson Road.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from June 30-July 1 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 19-year-old Moses Lake man was arrested by Department of Corrections officers for violation of community custody. No bail.
A 55-year-old Kent man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and obstructing a public servant. No bail.
A 30-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Central Washington University Police officers for fourth-degree assault. Bail $1,000.
A 32-year-old Cle Elum woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear/residential burglary, third-degree malicious mischief and third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $10,000.
A 39-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $3,000.