Kittcom received the following calls on July 9-10 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
There was a report of a vehicle in the middle of the basketball court on North Pierce Street in Kittitas.
A tree branch reportedly fell in the roadway on West Fifth Avenue and North Water Street.
A person reportedly was striking their dog on North Sprague Street.
A brown buck with full grown horns reportedly was walking in and out of traffic on North Main Street and West University Way.
A loud boom, believed to be a gun shot, was reported on Thomas Road.
An injured deer was reported in the left-hand lane on Umptanum Road.
There was a report of subjects playing basketball on North Walnut Street. The reporting party has to work in the morning and said they were being loud.
A pickup being driven at a high rate of speed reportedly ran a stop sign on No. 6 Road and Tjossem Road.
A man reportedly was sitting in a chair in the middle the roadway screaming on North Kittitas Street and West Seventh Avenue.
The pedestrian crossing light on Fifth Avenue and Water Street reportedly was not functional.
A Polaris quad reportedly was stolen on Forest Service Road 3111-224.
A collision was reported on West First Street in Cle Elum.
A hit and run was reported on Acacia Lane.
The neighbors reportedly were having a fire in their backyard on North Creeksedge Way.
A possible burglary was reported on Nelson Siding Road.
Three pair of sunglasses were reported stolen on West Dolarway Road. The incident was captured on video.
A pitbull reportedly was at large on South Main Street. It was not aggressive.
A woman reportedly came to a residence on North Ruby Street, claimed to own the property and said she was going to occupy the shed.
A subject who reportedly stole something yesterday returned to the store with his father to apologize on North Pearl Street.
A woman reportedly came into an office on North Nanum Street and was upset when staff asked her to social distance. She started cursing and yelling.
A possible harassment case reportedly may have occurred to subjects who were walking with Trump flags and American flags on North Main Street.
Kittcom received the following calls on July 9-10 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A brush fire was reported on Brick Mill Road.
An outside fire was reported on Thomas Road.
A large brush pile fire was reported on North Thorp Highway.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from July 9-10 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 57-year-old Fillmore, California man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear for three counts of misdemeanor protection order violation/domestic violence, and two counts failure to appear weed control violation. Bail $37,000.
A 28-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for two counts possession/delivery of heroin. No bail.
A 37-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for second-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.