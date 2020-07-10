Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on July 9-10 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

There was a report of a vehicle in the middle of the basketball court on North Pierce Street in Kittitas.

A tree branch reportedly fell in the roadway on West Fifth Avenue and North Water Street.

A person reportedly was striking their dog on North Sprague Street.

A brown buck with full grown horns reportedly was walking in and out of traffic on North Main Street and West University Way.

A loud boom, believed to be a gun shot, was reported on Thomas Road.

An injured deer was reported in the left-hand lane on Umptanum Road.

There was a report of subjects playing basketball on North Walnut Street. The reporting party has to work in the morning and said they were being loud.

A pickup being driven at a high rate of speed reportedly ran a stop sign on No. 6 Road and Tjossem Road.

A man reportedly was sitting in a chair in the middle the roadway screaming on North Kittitas Street and West Seventh Avenue.

The pedestrian crossing light on Fifth Avenue and Water Street reportedly was not functional.

A Polaris quad reportedly was stolen on Forest Service Road 3111-224.

A collision was reported on West First Street in Cle Elum.

A hit and run was reported on Acacia Lane.

The neighbors reportedly were having a fire in their backyard on North Creeksedge Way.

A possible burglary was reported on Nelson Siding Road.

Three pair of sunglasses were reported stolen on West Dolarway Road. The incident was captured on video.

A pitbull reportedly was at large on South Main Street. It was not aggressive.

A woman reportedly came to a residence on North Ruby Street, claimed to own the property and said she was going to occupy the shed.

A subject who reportedly stole something yesterday returned to the store with his father to apologize on North Pearl Street.

A woman reportedly came into an office on North Nanum Street and was upset when staff asked her to social distance. She started cursing and yelling.

A possible harassment case reportedly may have occurred to subjects who were walking with Trump flags and American flags on North Main Street.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on July 9-10 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

A brush fire was reported on Brick Mill Road.

An outside fire was reported on Thomas Road.

A large brush pile fire was reported on North Thorp Highway.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from July 9-10 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

A 57-year-old Fillmore, California man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear for three counts of misdemeanor protection order violation/domestic violence, and two counts failure to appear weed control violation. Bail $37,000.

A 28-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for two counts possession/delivery of heroin. No bail.

A 37-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for second-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.

