Police
Kittcom received the following calls on July 9-11 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• Subjects reportedly were lighting off fireworks on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
• Two pairs of socks were reported stolen on South Water Street.
• A man reportedly stole drinks from a store on North Ruby Street.
• A neighbor reportedly was lighting off fireworks on East Countryside Avenue.
• Two panels of a fence reportedly were down and cows were standing by them on North Airport Road.
• A man reportedly broke into an apartment on East Helena Avenue,
• An RV was reported stolen from a parking lot on South Canyon Road.
• A non-injury collision was reported on South Chestnut Street.
• A Honda Civic reportedly struck a 1999 Honda Accord and then left the scene on Wilson Creek Road.
• The reporting party believes a bullet struck the window of his vehicle on Interstate 90, milepost 74.
• A Bobcat excavator was reported stolen on West Davis Street.
• A non-injury collision involving a blue Subaru Outback and a dark purple Honda was reported on North Wildcat Way.
• A non-injury collision was reported on state Route 97.
• The reporting party had her bumper ripped off from a post in front of a business on West Davis Street.
• A Timberpro Feller Buncher reportedly was vandalized on Alliance Road and state Route 903.
• A bicycle was reported stolen on Chestnut Street.
• An older beagle-type dog reportedly was wandering in the roadway on West 12th Avenue and North Okanogan Street.
• The reporting party’s husband struck a deer on Killmore Road and Robinson Canyon Road. The reporting party was concerned that the deer was injured but not dead.
• Graffiti was reported on a shed outside a building on South Canyon Road.
• A set of keys were reported stolen on Chestnut Street.
• The reporting party came home to find the window blinds shredded, the fan hanging down and blood everywhere and in the bedroom on McDonald Road near Cle Elum.
• The was a report of chalk writing in an alley behind an apartment complex talking about killing humans, schools and skinning cats and people on West Fifth Avenue.
• A homeowner puts cones in the roadway on Forest Service Road 4823 to get people to slow down. He was advised he could not do that and removed the cones.
• There was a report that a tree branch appeared it was about to snap off and hit power lines on East Tacoma Avenue.
• Two trucks reportedly sped down the road and went through the stop sign at Third Avenue and Lewis Street in Kittitas.
• A rusty machete was reported on the trail at McElroy Park. The reporting party did not pick it up but was concerned because children use the park.
• The reporting party had a feeling that something was not going right in the area of East Cherry Lane. Two subjects in black hoodies had been walking around the parking lot.
• Windows reportedly were smashed out on a house on Howard Road.
• An aggressive bear reportedly took a stance toward the reporting party as he was assisting his wife out of the hot tub on Vinegar Bend Road in Ronald. The reporting party said they do not keep any food outside and took their bird feeders in a few days ago.
• The driver’s side window of a Jeep Rubicon reportedly was broken and a wallet, cell phone and miscellaneous items were stolen from the glove box on state Route 10, milepost 101.5.
• A man reportedly was laying on the soccer field on South Chestnut Street and did not move when the sprinklers went through their cycle.
• An injured skunk was reported in an alley off East Second Avenue.
• A non-injury collision was reported on North Pfenning Road.
• A vehicle reportedly damaged the landscaping in a yard on South A Street in Roslyn. The vehicle was abandoned on the property. There was a dog and beer bottles inside the vehicle.
• An attempted break-in was reported to a shed on Swiftwater Boulevard in Cle Elum.
• A burglary was reported on South Main Street. The suspect was wearing a long-sleeved blue striped shirt and a white COVID mask.
• The stop sign was reported down on South Ruby Street and East Cherry Lane.
• The reporting party was camping and fishing at Taneum Lake and heard subjects shooting from across the lake and bullets ricocheting.
• A vehicle reportedly went into the lake, struck another vehicle and then left the scene at Speelyi Beach at Lake Cle Elum.
• Fireworks were reported on North Alder Street and East Helena Avenue.
• Fireworks were reported at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park.
• The reporting party could hear something outside her window and thought someone was attempting to open the screen to the window on East Third Avenue.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on July 9-11 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• Smoke was reported in the woods north of a residence on Rockberry Loop in Ronald.
• An unattended fire was reported at the entrance to the Suncadia gate on state Route 903.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from July 9-11 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 59-year-old Graham man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence, failure to appear/third-degree theft, probation violation/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, probation violation/second-degree driving with a suspended license, and failure to appear/operating a motor vehicle within an ignition interlock. Bail $42,700.
• An 18-year-old Cle Elum woman was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Released on personal recognizance.
• A 24-year-old DuPont woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Released on personal recognizance.
• A 22-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree burglary, second-degree identity theft, resisting arrest and three counts of harassment. No bail.
• A 32-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/first-degree criminal trespass, failure to appear/operating a vehicle without a valid operator’s license and failure to/third-degree theft. Bail $900.
• An 18-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for two counts of third-degree theft and harassment. No bail.
• A 37-year-old Pasco man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.