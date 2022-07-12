Kittcom received the following calls on July 11-12 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• The reporting party believes a neighbor has been shooting her cats with a pellet gun on Richards Road near Cle Elum.
• Subjects reportedly were stranded on the north end of Lake Kachess. They had an inflatable kayak that deflated.
• Dogs reportedly were locked in a silver SUV on East Third Avenue. The reporting party said the dogs had been in the vehicle since the previous night.
• The reporting party heard 10 rounds discharged within one mile of the forested area on Kachess Dam Road.
• Horses were reported in the roadway on Upper Peoh Point Road and Mohar Road.
• Items reportedly were stolen from a shipping container on Kachess Dam Road.
• A new female tenant who lives down the hall from the reporting party gave him a really dirty look on South Chestnut Street. The reporting party wanted to file a police report. The woman did not say anything or display a weapon.
• A German shepherd reportedly was in and out of the roadway on Kittitas Highway and Fairview Road.
• A dog reportedly was locked inside a Honda parked directly in the sun on South Water Street for the past 20 minutes. The dog was howling and appeared in distress.
• Two husky dogs reportedly were loose on the reporting party’s property on No. 81 Road. There has been an ongoing problem with the dogs attacking he reporting party’s animals.
• A dead cow was reported in a ditch off of Colockum Road and Brick Mill Road.
• A loose calf was reported in the roadway on Game Farm Road and North Pfenning Road.
Fire
• A vehicle fire was reported on North Pearl Street.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from July 11-12 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 36-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/second-degree criminal trespass and third-degree theft. Bail $300.
• A 31-year-old Kennewick man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.