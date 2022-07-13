Police
Kittcom received the following calls on July 12-13 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A truck reportedly struck the breezeway that connects Michaelson and Randall halls on the Central Washington University campus. The truck and breezeway were damaged.
A tow truck reportedly was stolen on East First Street in Cle Elum.
A rear license plate reportedly was stolen off a vehicle on West Ridgeview Lane.
The reporting party said a drone was flying over his residence on Strande Road.
A power meter reportedly was stolen off the side of an FAA building on Kachess Lake Road.
A dog reportedly had been inside a vehicle for more than an hour on East Mountain View Avenue.
A two-vehicle collision was reported on East Bender Road and North Airport Road.
A controlled substance reportedly was stolen from a vehicle parked in Ellensburg on July 7. It was unknown where the vehicle was parked at the time.
A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on North Wildcat Way and East University Way.
Two horses reportedly were loose on the west side of the roadway on state Route 97 and Clarke Road.
The reporting party’s friend dropped the reporting party’s key in the storm drain the previous night on East University Way. The reporting party could partially see the keys and was requesting assistance.
An assault reportedly occurred the previous day at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park.
Over the past two weeks and house on Stevens Road reportedly was broken into and a motorcycle was taken for a joy ride.
A road rage incident was reported on South Main Street. A man exited a vehicle and attempted to fight a subject at an auto parts store. The man assaulted an employee and then left.
A woman, who had possibly been drinking, driving a silver Nissan Pathfinder took a corner at high speed and took out signs on Hundley Road Chepoda Road.
A camper reportedly was broken into and a solar panel and the items were stolen on Stevens Road.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on July 12-13 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Grass reportedly was smoldering on the side of Reecer Creek Road.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from July 12-13 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 43-year-old Auburn man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for six counts of failure to appear/forgery, three counts of third-degree theft, two counts of first-degree identity theft, first-degree theft and possession of unlawful payment instruments. Bail $10,000.
A 33-year-old Lakewood man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear/third-degree driving with a suspended license. Baol $1,100.
A 35-year-old Yelm man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for 12 counts of second-degree rape of a child. Bail $100,000.
A 26-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/first-degree criminal trespass. Bail $15,000.
A 49-year-old Coeur d’Alene, Idaho man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated. Bail $1,000.