Kittcom received the following calls on July 12-13 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A large metal spike was reported in the roadway on Weaver Road and South Thorp Highway.
n A catalytic converter reportedly was stolen from a Honda Element on West First Street in Cle Elum.
n A building on East 18th Avenue reportedly was spray painted.
n A black and tan Chihuahua reportedly had been in a BMW on East First Street in Cle Elum for the past 30 minutes.
n A person reportedly dropped off a vehicle at the Central Washington motor pool on East 11th Avenue last Thursday with the keys under the driver’s seat. On Friday, motor pool personnel advised they had not seen the vehicle.
n The reporting party requested assistance with washing candle wax off the ramps at the skate park on North Pearl Street. The reporting party said it was unknown who put the wax there, but it may have been from a memorial.
n A parent reportedly was sitting on the sidewalk on a chair on West Indiana Drive, and a child, who appeared to be 5 years old, was riding an electric bike on the sidewalk and roadway.
n A water main break was reported in the alley between Fourth and Fifth avenues.
n Large rocks were reported in the roadway on East First Street and Cottage Avenue in Cle Elum.
n A white SUV reportedly was parked the wrong way in a loading zone on South Pearl Street.
n A non-injury collision was reported in a fast-food restaurant drive-through on South Canyon Road.
n Three deer reportedly crossed the street on Canyon Road.
n Juveniles reportedly were riding bicycles in the roadway, slowing traffic and not letting people pass on Cherry Lane.
n A man in his 20s, in white pants and no shirt, reportedly was walking down the middle of the roadway on West University Way and Reecer Creek.
n A dog reportedly was in a Ford F150 parked on South Canyon Road.
n A large German shepherd reportedly chased a person on a bicycle on West Bowers Road and Reecer Creek Road.
n A hit and run was reported on North Ruby Street.
n Dirt and rocks were reported on Hanson Road and South Thorp Highway.
n Black cows reportedly were loose in the middle of the roadway on Umptanum Road and Durr Road.
n A stray cat reportedly was in a barn being aggressive to other cats on Third Street in Cle Elum.
n A burglary was reported on Vista Road.
n A City of Kittitas sign reportedly was vandalized with a spray painted ‘M” on East Patrick Avenue in Kittitas.
n A large bonfire was reported on Larkspur Loop near Cle Elum.
n The reporting party believed someone was burning wood on Kachess Lake Road.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from July 12-13 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 30-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/forgery, failure to appear/third-degree driving with a suspended license, failure to appear/operating a vehicle without a valid license. Bail $20,200.