Police | Kittcom received the following calls on July 11-13 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

  • A safe that appeared to have been cut open reportedly was found on Nelson Siding Road.
  • A hit and run was reported on West University Way,
  • There was a report of a woman acting strange and then falling off a bench on South Chestnut Street.
  • There was a reported of a gathering of eight people with lights hanging from the trees on Walnut Street Mall on the Central Washington University campus.
  • A man, who possibly had been drinking was striking vehicles with his hands and yelling on West First Street in Cle Elum.
  • There was a report of an approximately 35 years old man, who appeared to have been drinking, fighting the bull for the past 15 minutes on North Pearl Street.
  • A shop window reportedly was broken out on Mohar Road near Cle Elum.
  • Two loose cows were reported on Indian Lake Drive.
  • Four to six cattle reportedly broke through a fence and were on the railroad tracks on state Route 10, mile post 99.
  • A mailbox reportedly was blown up on Fairview Road.
  • A dog reportedly was shot by a BB gun on North Thorp Highway.
  • A back window of a vehicle reportedly was broken out and a subwoofer stolen on state Route 97.
  • Several windows reportedly were broken at the Republican Party office on Pine Street.
  • A motorcycle reportedly was lying in a ditch off Thorp Cemetery Road.
  • A purse reportedly was stolen from a vehicle on Umptanum Road.
  • A large swarm of bees reportedly flew over a residence on Brown Road. The reporting party was concern a subject may had lost their beehive.
  • A vehicle prowl was reported on Lake Easton Road.
  • A loose cow was reported on the shoulder of Vantage Highway and North Ferguson Road.
  • A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on North Airport Road and Sanders Road.
  • A dog reportedly was locked in a gray Honda Element on West Davis Street.
  • A herd of buffalo-cross were reported on Vantage Highway.
  • A man in a blue Mazda or a Ford Escape reportedly threw rocks at the reporting party’s vehicle as he passed him on West University Way and North Cora Street.
  • Subjects reportedly tore out fence posts and drove through a protected area on the Yakima River near Heron Drive.
  • A subject was digging and reportedly hit a gas line on Allegro Way.
  • A family reportedly was floating on blue tubes on the Yakima River and forcing their Rottweiler to try off of state Route 821.
  • A collision was reported on West Dry Creek Road and Reecer Creek.
  • Poaching was reported on Stone Ridge Drive near Cle Elum.
  • A dog reportedly was running loose on Manitoba Avenue and Main Street.
  • The lock reportedly had been broken on mailboxes on South Tamarack Lane.
  • A vehicle containing three males reportedly was driving erratically and almost hit pedestrians on West Second Street in Cle Elum.
  • A woman and two men reportedly were in the community garden on North Pine Street. The subjects do not garden and are not supposed to be there.
  • A man, who had been drinking, rang a doorbell on East Fifth Avenue and said he wanted to interview the reporting party. He almost fell over in the driveway while walking away.
  • A man reportedly jumped out of a car and ran into the bushes at the scales on Interstate 90, mile post 80. There was no altercation. It was unknown why the man jumped out.
  • A woman reported that she went into a shop on South Canyon Road and another woman pushed her back with her finger because she did not have her mask on. The reporting party said she was assaulted.
  • A juvenile reportedly was riding his bike in the road doing “tricks.” He was told to stop riding in the road.
  • There was a report that a juvenile in line at a drive-through on South Canyon Road got out of his vehicle and urinated.
  • A non-injury collision involving two semis was reported on Gladmar Road.
  • A line was reported down across a yard on West Ninth Avenue.
  • A pickup vs. deer collision was reported on Salmon la Sac Road.
  • A very intoxicated man reportedly sprayed Raid on his face and hands at a store on North Ruby Street.
  • A man reportedly was outside an establishment on East Third Avenue yelling, cursing and challenging people to fight.
  • A dog was reported stolen on Pit Way in Easton.
  • An older man in a tank top, shorts and no shoes reportedly was walking in the roadway on state Route 903, mile post 4.
  • Two male juveniles on BMX bikes, one wearing a floppy hat reportedly knocked over a newspaper machine on Fourth Avenue.
  • A person reported that in the next door apartment there was a mannequin that didn’t have a top on it and the reporting party believed it was offensive.
  • A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on Brown Road and Umptanum Road.
  • A reporting party was concerned there was a business on Swiftwater Boulevard not requiring clients to wear a mask.
  • A man riding a bicycle reportedly looked into a vehicle on Madison Avenue in South Cle Elum. The man pulled into the alley, dropped the bike off, got into the vehicle and drove away

Fire | Kittcom received the following calls on July 11-13 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

  • A field fire was reported on Upper Peoh Point Road.
  • An outside fire was reported on east bound Interstate 90 in the Upper County.
  • A delivery truck reportedly was on fire on Interstate 82, west bound.
  • An unattended campfire was reported on North Brooksfield Street.
  • An outside fire was reported on Smithson Road and Lower Green Canyon Road.
  • A large fire, possibly involving machinery, was reported on Grindrod Road.
  • Smoldering wood and garbage were reported on Summit View Road.
  • An oven fire was reported at a residence on Moreau Road.
  • A field reportedly was smoldering on Smithson Road.
  • An outside fire was reported on Huntzinger Road.
  • An outside fire was reported on Interstate 90, mile post 84.
  • A campfire under a tree at a new construction site was reported on Marian Drive.
  • A neighbor reportedly had an outside fire on Tiger Lilly Lane.
  • A campfire was reported on Gobblers Knob Road.

Arrests | The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from July 11-13 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

  • A 37-year-old Tacoma woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for possession of a stolen vehicle. Bail $10,000.
  • A 38-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.
  • A 24-year-old Willows, California man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree malicious mischief. No bail.
  • A 42-year-old Seattle man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for possession of a stolen vehicle and first-degree identity theft. No bail.
  • A 38-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree assault/domestic violence, unlawful imprisonment/domestic violence, unlawful possession of a firearm, harassment and obstructing a public servant. No bail.

