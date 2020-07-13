Police | Kittcom received the following calls on July 11-13 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
- A safe that appeared to have been cut open reportedly was found on Nelson Siding Road.
- A hit and run was reported on West University Way,
- There was a report of a woman acting strange and then falling off a bench on South Chestnut Street.
- There was a reported of a gathering of eight people with lights hanging from the trees on Walnut Street Mall on the Central Washington University campus.
- A man, who possibly had been drinking was striking vehicles with his hands and yelling on West First Street in Cle Elum.
- There was a report of an approximately 35 years old man, who appeared to have been drinking, fighting the bull for the past 15 minutes on North Pearl Street.
- A shop window reportedly was broken out on Mohar Road near Cle Elum.
- Two loose cows were reported on Indian Lake Drive.
- Four to six cattle reportedly broke through a fence and were on the railroad tracks on state Route 10, mile post 99.
- A mailbox reportedly was blown up on Fairview Road.
- A dog reportedly was shot by a BB gun on North Thorp Highway.
- A back window of a vehicle reportedly was broken out and a subwoofer stolen on state Route 97.
- Several windows reportedly were broken at the Republican Party office on Pine Street.
- A motorcycle reportedly was lying in a ditch off Thorp Cemetery Road.
- A purse reportedly was stolen from a vehicle on Umptanum Road.
- A large swarm of bees reportedly flew over a residence on Brown Road. The reporting party was concern a subject may had lost their beehive.
- A vehicle prowl was reported on Lake Easton Road.
- A loose cow was reported on the shoulder of Vantage Highway and North Ferguson Road.
- A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on North Airport Road and Sanders Road.
- A dog reportedly was locked in a gray Honda Element on West Davis Street.
- A herd of buffalo-cross were reported on Vantage Highway.
- A man in a blue Mazda or a Ford Escape reportedly threw rocks at the reporting party’s vehicle as he passed him on West University Way and North Cora Street.
- Subjects reportedly tore out fence posts and drove through a protected area on the Yakima River near Heron Drive.
- A subject was digging and reportedly hit a gas line on Allegro Way.
- A family reportedly was floating on blue tubes on the Yakima River and forcing their Rottweiler to try off of state Route 821.
- A collision was reported on West Dry Creek Road and Reecer Creek.
- Poaching was reported on Stone Ridge Drive near Cle Elum.
- A dog reportedly was running loose on Manitoba Avenue and Main Street.
- The lock reportedly had been broken on mailboxes on South Tamarack Lane.
- A vehicle containing three males reportedly was driving erratically and almost hit pedestrians on West Second Street in Cle Elum.
- A woman and two men reportedly were in the community garden on North Pine Street. The subjects do not garden and are not supposed to be there.
- A man, who had been drinking, rang a doorbell on East Fifth Avenue and said he wanted to interview the reporting party. He almost fell over in the driveway while walking away.
- A man reportedly jumped out of a car and ran into the bushes at the scales on Interstate 90, mile post 80. There was no altercation. It was unknown why the man jumped out.
- A woman reported that she went into a shop on South Canyon Road and another woman pushed her back with her finger because she did not have her mask on. The reporting party said she was assaulted.
- A juvenile reportedly was riding his bike in the road doing “tricks.” He was told to stop riding in the road.
- There was a report that a juvenile in line at a drive-through on South Canyon Road got out of his vehicle and urinated.
- A non-injury collision involving two semis was reported on Gladmar Road.
- A line was reported down across a yard on West Ninth Avenue.
- A pickup vs. deer collision was reported on Salmon la Sac Road.
- A very intoxicated man reportedly sprayed Raid on his face and hands at a store on North Ruby Street.
- A man reportedly was outside an establishment on East Third Avenue yelling, cursing and challenging people to fight.
- A dog was reported stolen on Pit Way in Easton.
- An older man in a tank top, shorts and no shoes reportedly was walking in the roadway on state Route 903, mile post 4.
- Two male juveniles on BMX bikes, one wearing a floppy hat reportedly knocked over a newspaper machine on Fourth Avenue.
- A person reported that in the next door apartment there was a mannequin that didn’t have a top on it and the reporting party believed it was offensive.
- A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on Brown Road and Umptanum Road.
- A reporting party was concerned there was a business on Swiftwater Boulevard not requiring clients to wear a mask.
- A man riding a bicycle reportedly looked into a vehicle on Madison Avenue in South Cle Elum. The man pulled into the alley, dropped the bike off, got into the vehicle and drove away
Fire | Kittcom received the following calls on July 11-13 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
- A field fire was reported on Upper Peoh Point Road.
- An outside fire was reported on east bound Interstate 90 in the Upper County.
- A delivery truck reportedly was on fire on Interstate 82, west bound.
- An unattended campfire was reported on North Brooksfield Street.
- An outside fire was reported on Smithson Road and Lower Green Canyon Road.
- A large fire, possibly involving machinery, was reported on Grindrod Road.
- Smoldering wood and garbage were reported on Summit View Road.
- An oven fire was reported at a residence on Moreau Road.
- A field reportedly was smoldering on Smithson Road.
- An outside fire was reported on Huntzinger Road.
- An outside fire was reported on Interstate 90, mile post 84.
- A campfire under a tree at a new construction site was reported on Marian Drive.
- A neighbor reportedly had an outside fire on Tiger Lilly Lane.
- A campfire was reported on Gobblers Knob Road.
Arrests | The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from July 11-13 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
- A 37-year-old Tacoma woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for possession of a stolen vehicle. Bail $10,000.
- A 38-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.
- A 24-year-old Willows, California man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree malicious mischief. No bail.
- A 42-year-old Seattle man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for possession of a stolen vehicle and first-degree identity theft. No bail.
- A 38-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree assault/domestic violence, unlawful imprisonment/domestic violence, unlawful possession of a firearm, harassment and obstructing a public servant. No bail.