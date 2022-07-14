Police
Kittcom received the following calls on July 13-14 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A black bear reportedly was crossing West Second Street in Cle Elum toward the residential area. The bear changed its course of direction with the patrol vehicle.
• An F350 reportedly was stolen on Deer Meadow Drive near Cle Elum. It was unknown if the keys were in the vehicle. The vehicle had a full tank of gas.
• The reporting party could see what looked like a dead coyote in the neighbor’s yard on West Second Street in Cle Elum.
• The driver’s side window reportedly was broken out on a 2009 Kia Spectra parked on North Oakes Avenue in Cle Elum. Unknown if anything was taken from the vehicle.
• The reporting party had a few trees cut down and a man took the wood sometime since June on state Route 903 in Ronald.
• A business reportedly was scraping and tearing refrigerators apart with having the freon removed on West University Way.
• Graffiti with foul language was reported on the slide at Kiwanis Park.
• A hit and run was reported on Fourth Avenue.
• There was a report of an ongoing problem of a neighbor flicking cigarette butts at the reporting party when he drives by him on Black Bear Drive near Cle Elum. The neighbor also threw garbage at the reporting party’s truck.
• A red 2017 Kia SUV was struck in a parking lot on East Jackson Avenue.
• A white pickup reportedly struck a 2016 Ford Escape in the roundabout on West University Way and Dolarway Road and then left the scene.
• A garage reportedly was broken into on Stampede Pass Road.
• Two dogs reportedly were left in a kennel all day in the sun on East Second Street in Cle Elum.
• A non-injury collision was reported on North Water Street and West Fifth Avenue.
• A two-vehicle collision was reported on Kittitas Highway and No. 6 Road.
• A dying cat was reported in a yard on East Greenfield Avenue.
• An almost-dead deer was reported on the northbound side of the roadway on East First Street in Cle Elum.
• A vehicle prowl was reported on West Washington Avenue.
• Two cows reportedly were stuck between barbwire and a black metal fence on North Airport Road. One cow appeared to be injured.
• The reporting party saw a shadow walk by her door a few times on South Tamarack Lane. She checked with a flashlight and did not see anything.
• The reporting party heard someone on her patio on East Third Avenue.
• Debris was reported in the roadway on West University Way and Reecer Creek Road.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on July 13-14 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A brush fire was reported 100 to 200 yards off the road on Interstate 90, milepost 107. There were visible flames.
• A brush fire was reported on the side of the roadway on Interstate 90, milepost 110.
• A smoke investigation was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 88.
• A brush fire was reported on Hughbanks Road near Cle Elum.
• A man on a hill west of the Eagle Valley Campground off Watson Cutoff Road reportedly has been burning something since the previous day.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from July 13-14 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 19-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
• A 49-year-old Coeur d’Alene, Idaho man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated. Bail $300.