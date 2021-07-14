Kittcom received the following calls on July 13-14 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A Volvo being driven at a high rate of speed reportedly nearly ran the reporting party off the road on Vantage Highway.
n A vehicle reportedly hit a power pole on No. 6 Road and Tjossem Road.
n The reporting party’s vehicle reportedly was T-boned at the intersection of Billings Avenue and West First Street in Cle Elum.
n The reporting party was bit by a pitbull on North Airport Road.
n The reporting party said this was the second night of dogs being loose on Gobblers Knob Road. The dogs attempted to get into the reporting party’s chicken coop and were chasing deer.
n Four to seven subjects reportedly have been smoking marijuana and swimming in their underwear off the Vantage boat launch.
n Subjects reportedly have been painting graffiti on buildings and fences on North Walnut Street.
n A man reportedly drove off the roadway and hit the reporting party’s dog on Railroad Street in Easton.
n The reporting party saw a burning cigarette thrown out of the window of a silver Dodge pickup on West First Street in Cle Elum.
n A 1996 Chevy Silverado reportedly was stolen on Second Street in Cle Elum.
n Dogs reportedly were in an unattended Jeep in a parking lot on North Ruby Street. The dogs appeared to be in distress.
n There were no reported fire calls during this time period.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from July 13-14 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 37-year-old Covington man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for failure to comply/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $10,100.
n A 65-year-old Naches woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/harassment. Bail $5,000.
n A 28-year-old Seattle woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/possession of stolen vehicle and third-degree theft. Bail $5,000.
n A 21-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.