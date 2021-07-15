Kittcom received the following calls on July 14-15 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n There was a report of a female panhandler with a cat or a small dog on Water Street. The woman was sitting in the shade by the stop sign, but the animal was in a stroller in the sun. The concern was for the animal.
n Someone reportedly struck the reporting party’s mailbox with a baseball bat on Brick Mill Road.
n A mailbox was reported damaged on Game Farm Road.
n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on state Route 903.
n The reporting party has security footage of a tilt trailer being stolen on Treatment Plant Road at Snoqualmie Pass.
n The reporting party advised that two weeks ago two women ran out of the woods at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park saying a that a man was chasing them. That man was back at the park.
n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on South Water Street.
n The reporting party said they were told by a neighbor that the FBI was looking for a fugitive on the loose, and that they had been seeing helicopters overhead on Sunshine Way near Cle Elum.
n Plywood reportedly was stolen from a construction site on Roan Drive.
Kittcom received the following calls on July 14-15 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n There were no fire calls reported during this time period.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from July 14-15 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 21-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.