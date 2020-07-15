Kittcom received the following calls on July 14-15 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A gold Durmax truck that says “Crossroad Garage LLC” and has a large orange stripe on its side was reported stolen on South Ruby Street.
n A woman reportedly was locked outside a residence with a 1 1/2 year-old baby locked inside the residence on Stonebridge Street.
n A hit and run was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.
n The railroad crossing arm was reported down on Cabin Creek Road.
n A man with his hands in prayer reportedly was sidestepping into traffic on South Main Street.
n An elderly man reportedly was screaming and blowing smoke into the reporting party’s face while he was holding a protest sign on West Fifth Avenue and North Main Street.
n There was a report that protesters on West Fifth Avenue and North Main Street were holding up signs that said. “Anti White, Pro Black” and the reporting party felt that was a display of racism.
n A person reportedly was burying a dead horse on their property on Elk Springs Road. The reporting party questioned whether that was legal.
n A beige bull reportedly was in the roadway on state Route 10 and North Thorp Highway.
n A stereo system and Kindle were reported stolen from a vehicle on Salmon la Sac Road.
n A white husky-type dog reportedly was loose on Martin Road.
n A man reportedly was standing outside naked and appeared to be praying on North Main Street.
n A gun and safe reportedly were stolen from a vehicle on Silver Ridge Ranch Road.
n A single gunshot reportedly was heard on South Pine Street.
n A non-injury collision involving a Cascadia Freight Liner and a Volvo was reported on South Canyon Road.
No fire calls were reported during this time period.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from July 14-15 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 43-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear for no contact/protection order violation/domestic violence. Bail $15,000.
n A 28-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for indecent exposure. Bail $1,000.