Kittcom received the following calls on July 15-16 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A non-injury collision involving a silver Mercedes and a red Honda was reported on West First Avenue and North Water Street.
A West Second Avenue resident in Kittitas reported there were marks on her door like someone tried to use a crowbar on it.
Fireworks were reported on French Cabin Creek.
Debris was reported in the roadway on Kittitas Highway.
Graffiti was reported on an electrical box on North Chestnut Street.
Bones, appearing to be two vertebrae, reportedly were found at a campground near Cle Elum.
Gravel reportedly fell from the back of a dump truck on Hartwig Boulevard in Cle Elum.
Graffiti was reported on a telephone pole on South Willow Street.
There was a report of a sprinkler spraying water directly into traffic with high pressure on Sorenson Road and South Ferguson Road.
A dog reportedly has been locked inside a Toyota Camry on North Ruby Street for an unknown length of time. The dog was barking and panting.
A man approached the reporting party and asked if he could play his banjo at the apartments on North Alder Street. The reporting party told the man to leave.
An unattended campfire was reported on Kachess Dam Road.
A smoke investigation was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 54.
A Ford SUV reportedly was fully engulfed in flames on state Route 906.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from July 15-16 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 23-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for possession/delivery violation of the uniform controlled substances act (no bail), a schedule 1/11 narcotic (no bail) and three counts of failure to appear/driving with a suspended license ($300 bail).
A 34-year-old Auburn woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for reckless endangerment/domestic violence and fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.