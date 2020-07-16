Kittcom received the following calls on July 15-16 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A hay truck with blown tires reportedly was traveling at a high rate of speed westbound on Vantage Highway.
n A dead porcupine was reported in the roadway on Thrall Road and Dodge Road.
n A person reportedly was walking on East Ninth Avenue and a deer came out of a yard.
n A willow tree reportedly was leaning close to the power lines on Judge Ronald Road.
n A woman left without paying for groceries at a store on North Ruby Street.
n A one-vehicle collision was reported on Reecer Creek Road.
n A dead raccoon was reported in the roadway on Thrall Road.
n A beer bottle reportedly had been thrown through the back window of a red Mitsubishi parked in a driveway on Grant Street in Cle Elum.
n A bull was reported in the roadway on Rader Road.
n A bicycle was reported stolen on East 17th Avenue.
n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on Pennsylvania Avenue and South First Street in Roslyn.
n An electrical line was reported down on East Fifth Avenue.
n Approximately 30 vehicles were at Irene Rinehart Park, which had been closed per a Health Department order
Kittcom received the following calls on July 15-16 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A hot tub tripped the electrical circuits and there was smoke in the garage on Miners Camp Way near Cle Elum.
n Someone reportedly was burning in their backyard on East 17th Avenue.
n A semi’s brakes reportedly were on fire on Interstate 90, mile post 136.
n A small pile of hay reportedly was on fire near the median on I-90, mile post 136.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from July 15-16 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 20-year-old Renton man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license. Bail $25,000.