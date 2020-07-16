Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on July 15-16 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A hay truck with blown tires reportedly was traveling at a high rate of speed westbound on Vantage Highway.

n A dead porcupine was reported in the roadway on Thrall Road and Dodge Road.

n A person reportedly was walking on East Ninth Avenue and a deer came out of a yard.

n A willow tree reportedly was leaning close to the power lines on Judge Ronald Road.

n A woman left without paying for groceries at a store on North Ruby Street.

n A one-vehicle collision was reported on Reecer Creek Road.

n A dead raccoon was reported in the roadway on Thrall Road.

n A beer bottle reportedly had been thrown through the back window of a red Mitsubishi parked in a driveway on Grant Street in Cle Elum.

n A bull was reported in the roadway on Rader Road.

n A bicycle was reported stolen on East 17th Avenue.

n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on Pennsylvania Avenue and South First Street in Roslyn.

n An electrical line was reported down on East Fifth Avenue.

n Approximately 30 vehicles were at Irene Rinehart Park, which had been closed per a Health Department order

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on July 15-16 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A hot tub tripped the electrical circuits and there was smoke in the garage on Miners Camp Way near Cle Elum.

n Someone reportedly was burning in their backyard on East 17th Avenue.

n A semi’s brakes reportedly were on fire on Interstate 90, mile post 136.

n A small pile of hay reportedly was on fire near the median on I-90, mile post 136.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from July 15-16 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 20-year-old Renton man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license. Bail $25,000.

