Kittcom received the following calls on July 16-17 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A truck reportedly was broken into and fishing items taken at the Vantage boat launch.
A hit and run was reported on state Route 97.
A man with children pushing a stroller climbed over a gate and refused to leave KRD canal property after being asked.
A bull reportedly was standing on the side of the road eating grass on Clerf Road.
The railroad crossing arms reportedly were going up and down on Faust Road and Old Highway 10.
The driver’s side window of a Honda Odyssey reportedly was broken and a purse stolen on North Brook Lane.
Two juvenile and one man on bicycles threw a rock at a back hoe in the area of the Indian Village on the Kittitas County Fairgrounds.
A non-injury accident involving two semis was reported on North Dolarway Road.
There was a report of protestors stepping into the roadway and going in between parked vehicles on West Fifth Avenue and North Main Street.
Two men reportedly were assaulting each other on West Fifth Avenue and North Water Street.
A tree was reported across power lines on Mohar Road.
Three juveniles reportedly took apart a sprinkler at the skate park on West Second Street in Cle Elum.
A 25-year-old man, who had possibly had been drinking, reportedly was lying in the roadway on South A Street in Roslyn.
A skinny man in his 20s, who was not wearing a shirt, reportedly was lying on the sidewalk on East Third Avenue.
An assault was reported on West Washington Avenue.
A person reported they thought someone was in their garage on East Third Street in Cle Elum.
A residential structure fire was reported on Cedar Cove Road.
An outside fire was reported on Airport Road.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from July 16-17 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 29-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear for second-degree robbery. Bail $5,000.
A 29-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for two counts of felony harassment. No bail.
A 55-year-old Great Falls, Montana man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for indecent exposure, possession/delivery methamphetamine and possession drug paraphernalia. No bail.