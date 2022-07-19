Police
Kittcom received the following calls on July 18-19 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Police
Kittcom received the following calls on July 18-19 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A man reportedly was cutting a catalytic converter on East Cherry Lane.
A damaged stop sign reportedly was propped against a fire hydrant on East 10th Avenue and East University Way.
Three men reportedly requested $500 be placed on a gift card and then attempted to purchase scratch tickets with a phone app on West University Way.
A tree reportedly fell on a vehicle on North Columbia Street and West 10th Avenue.
A theft was reported on Gobblers Knob Road.
The reporting party said they found a flute stolen 20 years ago from Hertz Hall for sale online.
A tree reportedly was leaning on a power line on Canyon Road, south of Stone Road.
A burglary was reported at an apartment on East Third Avenue.
A flower pot reportedly was dumped upside down on North Pearl Street.
The reporting party’s ex-boyfriend took her vehicle without permission on West 14th Avenue.
A very large bear was reported 50 yards from a residence on Spring Creek Road in Ronald.
A Honda Del Sol reportedly was stolen from in front of a business on South Main Street.
A vehicle prowl was reported on East Sixth Avenue.
A wedding right and engagement ring were reported stolen on Bell Creek Lane.
A case each of Bale Breaker, Truly Hard Seltzer and Busch beer reportedly were stolen from a store on North Ruby Street.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on July 18-19(calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A large party with a bonfire was reported on North Seventh Street in Roslyn.
Brakes on a semi reportedly were on fire on Interstate 90, milepost 78.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from July 18-19 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 34-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/third-degree theft. Bail $100.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.