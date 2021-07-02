Kittcom received the following calls on July 1-2 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A large metal angle iron reportedly was cleared from the roadway on South Thorp Highway.
Graffiti was reported in the alley behind a business on North Water Street.
A large brown shepherd-mix reportedly was at large on East Ninth Avenue and North C Street.
A swastika and foul language reportedly were spray-painted on a garage door on East Sixth Avenue and North Poplar Street.
A vehicle reportedly struck a building on University Way.
Graffiti was reported on the off-leash dog park sign at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park.
Theft of jewelry was reported from a residence on West First Street in Cle Elum.
A collision was reported on West University Way.
A dog reportedly was in a Honda with the windows down in a parking lot on First Street in Cle Elum.
A bicycle reportedly was stolen from an apartment complex on North Kittitas Street.
An attempted break-in at a cabin on East Lakedale Drive in Ronald was reported.
A non-injury collision involving a Dodge Dakota and a red car was reported on North Pearl Street.
A theft was reported on North Ruby Street.
A two-vehicle collision was reported on Interstate 82, milepost 6, One vehicle rolled over and there was a possible ejection.
There was a report of sparks from a tree limb on a power line on Kittitas Highway.
For the past few nights, someone reportedly has been running around Barto Hall, attempting to enter room and knocking on doors.
Two vehicle prowls were reported at the Vantage Boat Launch.
A sinkhole was reported on West 10th Avenue and North Cora Street.
Two black cows were reported in the roadway on Hanson Road and South Thorp Highway.
A theft was reported on East 18th Avenue and North Chestnut Street.
A non-injury collision was reported on Hundley Road.
A Parke Creek Road resident reported that someone was trying to break into her home.
A fire in front of a barn was reported on Thorp Cemetery Road.
A smoke investigation was reported in the area of Koffman Road and Stardust Road.
An attended campfire was reported on Moåuntain River Trails.
An attended campfire was reported at a residence on Lake Cabins Road.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from July 1-2 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 27-year-old Gig Harbor man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree assault and fourth-degree assault. Bail $5,000.
A 25-year-old Seattle woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear/possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to appear/attempt to elude, failure to appear/reckless driving, failure to appear/hit and run, failure to appear/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and failure to appear/operating a vehicle without a valid ID. No bail.