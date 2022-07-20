Police
Kittcom received the following calls on July 19-20 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A semi reportedly was in a ditch off of state Route 10 and Klocke Road.
• A burglary was reported on state Route 97.
• A transient man is living on the Coal Mines Trail in the area of Marion Drive. Residents are concerned for children in the area.
• An attempted break-in was reported on East Bowers Road.
• A 2017 Chevy Traverse reportedly had a punctured gas tank leaking fuel on Interstate 90, milepost 63.
• A man with a gun in a hip holster saying he was with law enforcement reportedly was in a bar on West Pennsylvania Avenue in Roslyn. He had not taken the gun out of the holster.
• A non-injury collision was reported in a parking lot on East Helena Avenue.
• The reporting party was riding a horse on the dike road at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park when a vehicle aimed at and tried to run over the horse. The vehicle then left on Umptanum Road.
• The reporting party was closing at a location on East Mountain View Avenue when a heavy-set man in a black hood, black face mask, and black gloves pointed a gun at the reporting party and said, “We’re going inside,” but the reporting party didn’t.
• Two dogs reportedly were running loose around a complex on North Brook Lane.
• A motorcycle reportedly struck a deer on Interstate 90, milepost 102.
• A large number of cows were reported alongside the roadway on Naneum Road.
• A P201 9mm pistol was reported stolen from a 2011 black Ford 250 on Sunday on East First Street in Cle Elum. The vehicle was unlocked.
• A man was had been grazing sheep since June off of Williams Creek Road reportedly walked to the reporting party’s door and said someone shot his dog.
• A 2018 Hyundai Alantra reportedly was broken into on East 18th Avenue. The vehicle was locked.
• Items reportedly were stolen out of a pickup on West Sixth Street in Cle Elum.
• A subject reportedly was agitated and damaging property on West Fifth Avenue and North Main Street.
• A black and white calf reportedly was in a ditch off of Riverbottom Road.
• A dog reportedly had been tied in the backseat of a white Jeep on North B Street since the previous day. The two back windows were rolled down.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on July 19-20 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A Toyota 4Runner reportedly was on fire on Interstate 90, milepost 102.
• A campfire was reported near a homeless camp on South Opportunity Street.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from July 19-20 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 41-year-old Cape Coral, Florida man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for operating a commercial vehicle with alcohol in his system. Bail $1,000.
• A 53-year-old Cle Elum woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for residential burglary. No bail.
• A 33-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for third-degree malicious mischief. Bail $1,000.
• A 24-year-old Spokane man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for possession of a stolen vehicle. No bail.