Kittcom received the following calls on July 18-20 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Four cows reportedly broke through a fence on North Airport Road and Helena Avenue.
The passenger side window on a 2016 Subaru Crosstrek reportedly was smashed and a wallet stolen on Judge Ronald Road.
A vehicle reportedly ran into a telephone pole on Thorp Prairie Road.
Subjects reportedly were harassing demonstrators on West Fifth Avenue and North Main Street by not wearing masks and getting close to them. Reporting party claimed subjects were acting as “biological weapons.”
A vehicle reportedly backed into another vehicle on North Pearl Street.
A subject reportedly was spitting and being confrontational on West Fifth Avenue and North Main Street.
Two men reportedly were walking with a 25 mph speed limit sign on North Clearview Drive.
A resident on South Sixth Street in Cle Elum reported a bear had been in the area for the past couple of nights and has it on his game camera.
Beer and liquor were reported stolen on North Ruby Street.
Fireworks were reported on French Cabin Creek near Ronald.
A man with a backpack reportedly was stumbling and trying to get on a scooter on Third Avenue.
A woman reportedly was screaming “I’m going to kill you people,” on North Ruby Street.
A man reportedly was walking in the middle of the roadway, unconcerned that he might get hit by a vehicle, on Anderson Road.
A hit and run was reported on state Route 821, milepost 7.
A hit and run was reported on West 11th Avenue.
Fireworks reportedly were being set off on Keechelus Boat Launch Road.
Drugs reportedly were found at a men’s restroom on state Route 97.
A subject reportedly feel asleep at the wheel, the vehicle crashed, struck a pole and started a fire on Robbins Road and Chukar Ridge.
A pig was reported in a front yard on South Sampson Street.
A hit and run was reported on West First Street and North Billings Avenue in Cle Elum.
A stray dog reportedly followed a woman home on South Mount Daniels Drive. The dog was not aggressive but it kept pouncing on the reporting party’s smaller dog and she was concerned for her chickens.
The automatic sprinklers reportedly would not shut off on North Brooksfield Street.
A sheep reportedly was stuck in a fence on Vantage Highway and North Ferguson.
A large brown dog reportedly was panting in the back of a blue Colorado pickup on East Fifth Avenue.
A loose dog was running through the Rite Aid parking lot on South Main Street.
A subject reportedly was trying to fight customers going in and out of bars on West Fourth Avenue.
A bicycle was reported stolen on West 10th Avenue.
A cash box containing $500 was reported stolen on Wilson Creek Road.
Four high-school age males with an ax reportedly were attempting to chop the chains off a garbage bin on city property on South Maple Street.
A theft was reported on North Alder Street.
A domestic bird was reported in a planter on Mountain View Avenue. It was thought to be someone’s prized pet.
A husky with two different colored eyes reportedly was wandering around a campsite on Huntzinger Road.
A woman reportedly defecated behind a building and was then smacking the windows of a fast-food restaurant on South Canyon Road.
A pitbull reportedly charged a woman as she rode by on a bicycle on Nelson Siding Road and Lund Road.
The windows of a residence reportedly were shot out on Game Farm Road.
A woman reportedly stole some items from a store on West First Street in Cle Elum.
Dogs reportedly were locked inside the canopy of a Toyota parked on West Fork Teanaway Road.
Lights reportedly were stolen from a 1993 Toyota pickup on Willow Street.
Vehicles reportedly were traveling at a high rate of speed on Nelson Siding Road to avoid traffic on Interstate 90.
A Ford Focus reportedly struck a Dodge pickup multiple times while trying to get out of a parking space on East First Street in Cle Elum and then left the scene.
A purse containing a credit card and debit card reportedly was taken from a vehicle parked near the Big Horn Campground entrance.
A service truck was reported stolen on East Hyak Drive.
A black Angus was reported in the roadway on Naneum Road and Lyons Road.
A man was in the northeast corner of a parking lot on South Water Street reportedly dancing around and acting strange.
Three male subjects reportedly were shooting fireworks into the woods near Easton.
An unknown person attempted to kick in the door to a residence on Broadway Avenue in South Cle Elum.
An outside fire was reported on Hidden Acres Drive.
A smoke investigation was reported on Forest Service Road 4818 near Easton.
Subjects reportedly had a full three-foot fire pit on Teanaway Camp Loop. They were informed of the fire ban and just piled on more wood.
An outside fire was reported on Westside Road and Zrebiec Road.
Several campfires were reported on Westfork Teanaway Road.
A smoke investigation was reported on Kachess Dam Road.
Juveniles reportedly were having bonfire on Coal Mines Trail.
Multiple campfires were reported on Kachess Dam Road.
A subject was having a fire at his residence on Highline Loop.
A smoke investigation was reported on Nelson Siding Road.
A brush fire was reported on Badger Pocket Road and Main Street.
A smoke investigation was reported in Morrison Canyon.
A stump reportedly was on fire near a construction site on RR Heights Drive.
A vehicle fire was reported on South Main Street and West Capitol Avenue.
A vehicle fire was reported on Interstate 90 west of Cle Elum.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from July 18-20 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 36-year-old Kittitas woman was arrested by Kittitas Police officers for two counts of failure to appear for third-degree driving with a suspended license, and failure to appear for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,500.
A 36-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. No bail.
A 48-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for residential burglary. No bail.
A 23-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear for operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device ($15,000 bail), failure to appear for hit and run ($5,100 bail), operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device ($1,000 bail), driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (no bail) and third-degree driving with a suspended license ($500 bail).
A 24-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for residential burglary, second-degree theft, motor vehicle theft and third-degree theft. No bail.
A 56-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
A 21-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for first-degree burglary/domestic violence and second-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.