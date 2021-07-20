Kittcom received the following calls on July 19-20 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n An apartment sign was tagged with graffiti on West Rainier Avenue.
n A work van was reported stolen on West Umptanum Road.
n The reporting party believes a man may be taking soccer goals from Rotary Park in West Ellensburg.
n An assault was reported on Main Street.
n A wallet reportedly was stolen from a vehicle on East Third Street in Cle Elum. A credit card from the wallet was used in an attempt to purchase an item from a Cle Elum business.
n A shoplifter reportedly was attempting to shoplift more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from a store on South Water Street.
n A non-injury collision was reported on West Dolarway Road.
n A call reportedly was received from a man about his insurance, which had lapsed. The man said he was upset, was going to Pennsylvania to shoot up the insurance people and that he had an amazing gun that could shoot from a mile away.
n A non-injury collision was reported on South Water Street.
n A non-injury collision was reported in a parking lot on state Route 97.
n A vehicle reportedly was driving by and sometimes parking with bass so loud it was shaking the reporting party’s residence on West Ninth Avenue.
n The reporting party sent nude photos to a woman and now she is threatening to post the photos online unless he sends her $1,000 on North Pierce Street.
n A vehicle prowl was reported on state Route 97.
n A resident on Cleveland Avenue in South Cle Elum reported a prowler outside his residence.
n An outside fire was reported across from the DOT sand pit on Railroad Street.
n Construction workers reportedly were burning materials on Mountain Home Lane.
n A telephone pole reportedly was on fire on Denmark Road.
n Something reportedly was burning at a construction area on Salmon la Sac Road.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from July 19-20 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 33-year-old Shoreline man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for no contact/protection order violation/domestic violence. No bail.
n A 20-year-old Federal Way man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree theft. No bail.