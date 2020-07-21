Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on July 20-21 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line)

A shed reportedly was broken into on Westside Road in Cle Elum.

A neighbor reportedly has been driving by at 5 mph shouting profanities on East Second Avenue.

There was a report of an ongoing problem with subjects dumping their garbage in a dumpster on South Canyon Road.

A vehicle reportedly struck a gas tank on West University Way.

A green sedan reportedly ran a red light and almost struck another vehicle on West Third Avenue and North Main Street.

A black and white calf was reported in the roadway on Lester Road.

Fireworks were reported on state Route 821.

There was a report of a neighbor doing a drug deal with a woman holding a Tazer on Pit Way in Easton.

A vehicle prowl was reported at Lake Easton State Park.

A dog reportedly was locked in a Subaru with three windows rolled down a half inch on South Canyon Road. The dog appeared to be in distress.

A dog was locked in a GMS Sierra in a parking lot on South Water Street. The dog appeared to be in distress.

An assault was reported on Osborn Point near Cle Elum.

A Trump sign reportedly was removed from a yard on South Anderson Street.

The plywood used at the gate to keep people out of Irene Rinehart Park on Umptanum Road reportedly had been removed.

A collision was reported on East University Way and North Chestnut Street.

A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on Mountain View Avenue.

Dogs reportedly were being kept in metal kennels with no shade on Brown Road.

A T-post reportedly had been taken and a campaign sign ripped down on South First Street in Roslyn.

There was a report that an infant was left in a Kia on West First Street in Cle Elum for at least 45 minutes.

A roll-over collision was reported on Interstate 90, mile post 121.

There was a report of three or four juveniles in an alley, one climbing on top of a shed on North Ruby Street.

The front passenger window on a Honda Accord reportedly had been smashed on on North B Street.

Fireworks reportedly were being set off on West Ninth Avenue and North Okanogan Street.

A shirtless man, who appeared to have been drinking, reportedly was threatening a person in Spanish on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on July 20-21 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

A hay truck reportedly was on fire on Tjossem Road.

An outside fire was reported on Badger Pocket Road.

An outside fire was reported on North C Street.

A smoke investigation was reported on Blue Flame Lane near Cle Elum.

A stump or possibly a small tree was reported on fire on North Spokane Street in Kittitas.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from July 20-21 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

A 21-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for first-degree burglary and second-degree assault. Bail $10,000.

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.