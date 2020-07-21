Kittcom received the following calls on July 20-21 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line)
A shed reportedly was broken into on Westside Road in Cle Elum.
A neighbor reportedly has been driving by at 5 mph shouting profanities on East Second Avenue.
There was a report of an ongoing problem with subjects dumping their garbage in a dumpster on South Canyon Road.
A vehicle reportedly struck a gas tank on West University Way.
A green sedan reportedly ran a red light and almost struck another vehicle on West Third Avenue and North Main Street.
A black and white calf was reported in the roadway on Lester Road.
Fireworks were reported on state Route 821.
There was a report of a neighbor doing a drug deal with a woman holding a Tazer on Pit Way in Easton.
A vehicle prowl was reported at Lake Easton State Park.
A dog reportedly was locked in a Subaru with three windows rolled down a half inch on South Canyon Road. The dog appeared to be in distress.
A dog was locked in a GMS Sierra in a parking lot on South Water Street. The dog appeared to be in distress.
An assault was reported on Osborn Point near Cle Elum.
A Trump sign reportedly was removed from a yard on South Anderson Street.
The plywood used at the gate to keep people out of Irene Rinehart Park on Umptanum Road reportedly had been removed.
A collision was reported on East University Way and North Chestnut Street.
A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on Mountain View Avenue.
Dogs reportedly were being kept in metal kennels with no shade on Brown Road.
A T-post reportedly had been taken and a campaign sign ripped down on South First Street in Roslyn.
There was a report that an infant was left in a Kia on West First Street in Cle Elum for at least 45 minutes.
A roll-over collision was reported on Interstate 90, mile post 121.
There was a report of three or four juveniles in an alley, one climbing on top of a shed on North Ruby Street.
The front passenger window on a Honda Accord reportedly had been smashed on on North B Street.
Fireworks reportedly were being set off on West Ninth Avenue and North Okanogan Street.
A shirtless man, who appeared to have been drinking, reportedly was threatening a person in Spanish on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
A hay truck reportedly was on fire on Tjossem Road.
An outside fire was reported on Badger Pocket Road.
An outside fire was reported on North C Street.
A smoke investigation was reported on Blue Flame Lane near Cle Elum.
A stump or possibly a small tree was reported on fire on North Spokane Street in Kittitas.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from July 20-21 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 21-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for first-degree burglary and second-degree assault. Bail $10,000.