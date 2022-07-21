Police
Kittcom received the following calls on July 20-21 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A large great Dane reportedly was loose on Alpine Drive and Jennie Circle in Kittitas.
• The reporting party found a pig and took it in on Monday morning on Colockum Road. She wonders in the pig had been abandoned.
• Several off-leash dogs with their owners present were reported at Rotary Park.
• The reporting party was riding a bike and got bit by a dog on Goat Peak Ranch Road.
• Two dogs were reported in a blue Subaru with the windows rolled up on Mountain View Avenue. The dogs were panting.
• Goods reportedly were stolen from a yard sale on No. 6 Road.
• A non-injury collision was reported on North Dolarway Road.
• A dog was reported in the roadway on South Canyon Road and West Mountain View Avenue.
• A man wearing all black reportedly was walking down the road with a rifle on Denny Avenue and state Route 903 in Cle Elum.
• The reporting party and a friend were home alone and thought they heard movement in the house and saw a door open and close on Highland Loop.
• Two German shepherds reportedly chased the reporting party on East First Avenue.
• A dog reportedly was in a vehicle with the window rolled down to allow the dog to stick its head out on East Mountain View Avenue. The reporting party was concerned because the dog was hot and in distress.
• Gas reportedly was siphoned out of the reporting party’s vehicle on North Wildcat Way.
• A non-injury collision involving a black Camry and a gray Suburban was reported on North Pine Street and East Fourth Avenue.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on July 9-11 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A burn pile complaint was reported on North Cle Elum Street.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from July 9-11 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 40-year-old Cle Elum woman was arrested for failure to appear/second-degree possession of stolen property. Bail $10,000.
• A 27-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
• A 41-year-old Moses Lake man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for first-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $1,000.
• A 23-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $500.
• A 21-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to pay or appear. Bail $402.96.
• A 44-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for a warrant for failure to comply and failure to appear/hit and run. Bail $5,100.