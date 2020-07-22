Kittcom received the following calls on July 21-22 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A stop sign was reported missing on North Brook Court and East 15th Avenue.
n There was a report of a man assaulting another man over one not wearing a mask on East Mountain View Avenue.
n An assault was reported on East Helena Avenue.
n Two cream and brown colored Longhorn bulls reportedly were in a yard on Willowdale Road.
n Forty mailboxes reportedly had been left open on Summerside Drive near Cle Elum.
n A theft was reported on Ringer Loop.
n A vehicle was reported stolen on West First Street in Cle Elum.
n A mailbox reportedly was damaged and the mail missing on East 14th Avenue.
n An assault was reported on North Wildcat Way.
n A customer reportedly was asked to wear a mask at an East First Street business in Cle Elum, became upset and left yelling.
n Two females reportedly took a cartload of items from a store on South Water Street and were being chased by employees.
n Rapid gunfire and two explosions were reported on state Route 970.
n A bull elk reportedly was chasing a man in the empty parking lot next to the Centennial Center on East Third Street in Cle Elum.
n Several males on BMX bikes, all wearing black, were in a parking lot next to a business on North Pearl Street.
n A dumpster fire was reported on South Canyon Road.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Aug. July 21-22 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 22-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree assault/domestic violence and third-degree malicious mischief/domestic violence. No bail.