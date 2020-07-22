Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on July 21-22 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A stop sign was reported missing on North Brook Court and East 15th Avenue.

n There was a report of a man assaulting another man over one not wearing a mask on East Mountain View Avenue.

n An assault was reported on East Helena Avenue.

n Two cream and brown colored Longhorn bulls reportedly were in a yard on Willowdale Road.

n Forty mailboxes reportedly had been left open on Summerside Drive near Cle Elum.

n A theft was reported on Ringer Loop.

n A vehicle was reported stolen on West First Street in Cle Elum.

n A mailbox reportedly was damaged and the mail missing on East 14th Avenue.

n An assault was reported on North Wildcat Way.

n A customer reportedly was asked to wear a mask at an East First Street business in Cle Elum, became upset and left yelling.

n Two females reportedly took a cartload of items from a store on South Water Street and were being chased by employees.

n Rapid gunfire and two explosions were reported on state Route 970.

n A bull elk reportedly was chasing a man in the empty parking lot next to the Centennial Center on East Third Street in Cle Elum.

n Several males on BMX bikes, all wearing black, were in a parking lot next to a business on North Pearl Street.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on July 21-22 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A dumpster fire was reported on South Canyon Road.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Aug. July 21-22 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 22-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree assault/domestic violence and third-degree malicious mischief/domestic violence. No bail.

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.