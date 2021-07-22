Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on July 21-22 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A vehicle prowl was reported on North Ruby Street.

n Tree branches reportedly fell over a stop sign on West First Avenue and North Kittitas Street.

n Twenty to 30 cattle reportedly went through the reporting party’s fence and were now in the pasture on Circle Ross Road.

n Items reportedly were stolen from a campsite at French Cabin Creek.

n A Jeep Gladiator reportedly cut off the reporting party at a drive-through on West First Street in Cle Elum and then drove erratically through the parking lot.

n The reporting party and a friend reportedly were flagged down by a man whose body was covered with lacerations and appeared to have a head wound on East Hyak Drive.

n A tree reportedly fell across the roadway on Riverbottom Road.

n Big booms reportedly were heard from Elk Meadows Park. The reporting party had heard a rumor that they were shooting off a cannon to keep duck off the pond.

n A skinny, malnourished cat was reported on Watson Cutoff Road. The cat would not leave the reporting party or her children alone.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on July 21-22 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n An unattended briquette barbecue with high flames was reported on White Fir Drive in Ronald.

n A campfire was reported at Speelyi Beach on Lake Cle Elum.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from July 21-22 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 30-year-old Harrah woman was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for third-degree assault, driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, hit and run, resisting arrest and three counts of reckless endangerment. No bail.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.