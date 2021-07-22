Kittcom received the following calls on July 21-22 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A vehicle prowl was reported on North Ruby Street.
n Tree branches reportedly fell over a stop sign on West First Avenue and North Kittitas Street.
n Twenty to 30 cattle reportedly went through the reporting party’s fence and were now in the pasture on Circle Ross Road.
n Items reportedly were stolen from a campsite at French Cabin Creek.
n A Jeep Gladiator reportedly cut off the reporting party at a drive-through on West First Street in Cle Elum and then drove erratically through the parking lot.
n The reporting party and a friend reportedly were flagged down by a man whose body was covered with lacerations and appeared to have a head wound on East Hyak Drive.
n A tree reportedly fell across the roadway on Riverbottom Road.
n Big booms reportedly were heard from Elk Meadows Park. The reporting party had heard a rumor that they were shooting off a cannon to keep duck off the pond.
n A skinny, malnourished cat was reported on Watson Cutoff Road. The cat would not leave the reporting party or her children alone.
Kittcom received the following calls on July 21-22 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n An unattended briquette barbecue with high flames was reported on White Fir Drive in Ronald.
n A campfire was reported at Speelyi Beach on Lake Cle Elum.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from July 21-22 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 30-year-old Harrah woman was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for third-degree assault, driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, hit and run, resisting arrest and three counts of reckless endangerment. No bail.