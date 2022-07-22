Police
Kittcom received the following calls on July 21-22 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
...HEAT WAVE EXPECTED TO IMPACT THE FORECAST NEXT WEEK... A building ridge of high pressure over the region will begin to warm temperatures across the forecast area early next week. The ridge will reach its peak strength midweek and then stretch into the weekend. High temperatures are expected to be 10 to 15 degrees hotter than normal beginning Wednesday with highs around the Columbia Basin of 105 to 110 degrees and 90 to 100 in the mountains. Overnight low temperatures are also expected to be warmer then normal during this stretch. Now is a good time to make sure you have a way to deal with the heat. Make sure fans or air conditioning systems are operating properly. Routinely check on the elderly and others susceptible to heat. Plan outdoor activities or working outdoors for early in the day to avoid heat exhaustion.
Police
• Two horses reportedly were walking in the roadway on Hanson Road and South Thorp Highway.
• There was a report of an ongoing problem of a transient man living on the Coal Mine Trail. The man yelled threats to kill the reporting party and called her names.
• A semi reportedly failed to navigate a turn on O’Neil Road and state Route 10 and got struck in the soft shoulder of the road.
• A man on a bicycle reportedly made rude hand gestures at the reporting party while the reporting party was crossing the street at North Main Street and West University Way.
• A transient camp was reported at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park.
• Graffiti was reported next to the logo on the roof of a building on South Canyon Road.
• A motorcycle was reported stolen on Main Street.
• A tree reportedly fell over the roadway on Railroad Street.
• A vehicle’s tires reportedly were slashed on East Berry Road.
• Five cows were reported in the roadway on Smithson Road and state Route 97.
• There was a report of an ongoing problem with three juvenile boys riding their bicycles in a neighborhood on West Fifth Street in Cle Elum. The juveniles flipped the bird at the reporting party so the reporting party flipped the bird at the juveniles.
• Two bats reportedly were flying around inside a residence on West Utah Avenue in Roslyn.
• The reporting party reportedly was in pursuit of a dark pickup that he saw loading items from a construction site on Salmon la Sac Road.
• A man reportedly was taking items from the blue donation bins and throwing them all over the ground on North Main Street.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on July 21-22 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• No fire calls were reported during this time period.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from July 21-22 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 35-year-old Bend, Oregon woman was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn Police officers for failure to appear/fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $5,100.
