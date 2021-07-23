Kittcom received the following calls on July 22-23 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A man reported that someone is using a satellite to send rays of electricity into his residence on Sun Island Drive near Easton. He has questions if the police are doing it. He has to take multiple showers a day and throw away articles of clothing.
Tagging was reported on North Poplar Street.
Graffiti was reported on an electrical box on East 18th Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly was in a ditch off of Vantage Highway.
Graffiti was reported on the rock face halfway down the trail behind Craig’s Hill.
A man reportedly was arguing with protesters at Reed Park and the reporting party told him to stop harassing people.
A woman reported someone put soap in her planter box on West First Street in Cle Elum. The officers conducted a check and found no signs of criminal activity.
A man was staying at the reporting party’s residence and the reporting party believes he stole from her after she took edibles on North Chestnut Street.
The reporting party’s mail has been stolen for the past three weeks on North Alder Street.
A man in the passenger seat of an older vehicle, possibly a Buick, reportedly shot a hard plastic bullet at the reporting party on East Helena Avenue and North Yellowstone Street.
A cell phone was reported stolen on North Walnut Street.
Someone reportedly was burning stuff in his front yard on Vista Road.
An outside fire was reported on Via Kachess Road.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from July 22-23 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 56-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested for harassment/domestic violence and malicious harassment/domestic violence. No bail.